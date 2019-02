Today, Nikon announced two “new” 16-megapixel point-and-shoots, the Coolpix A1000 and Coolpix B600, which both sport long optical-zoom lenses. (The two point-and-shoots were previously announced in other countries.) Both models are also equipped with built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity for easy image sharing using the Nikon SnapBridge app.

Here’s more on each camera:

The Coolpix A1000:

Although sleek and compact design, it includes a 35x optical-zoom lens (24-840mm 35mm-film equivalent range).

Records 4K-resolution UHD video with full stereo sound and hybrid-VR functionality, which Nikon says will produce smooth and steady footage.

Has an ISO range up to ISO 6400.

Includes both an electronic viewfinder, useful in bright-light situations, and a 3-inch swiveling touchscreen display.

Can shoot uncompressed RAW files.

The Coolpix B600:

This lightweight camera body sports a 60x optical zoom lens that spans a 24-1440mm (35mm film equivalent) range to help capture everything from close-ups to far-away action.

Records steady Full-HD video and includes built-in image stabilization.

Includes 19 scene modes, which optimize camera setting according to the scene a user is trying to capture, as well as 36 different creative effects and filters.

The Coolpix A1000 and Coolpix B600 will both be available in the U.S. in March 2019 for a suggested retail price of $479.95 and $329.95, respectively. For more on both cameras, see the press release below.

[[Press release: ]]

NIKON INC. BOOSTS COOLPIX LINEUP WITH TWO EASY-TO-USE COMPACT CAMERAS THAT DELIVER OUTSTANDING ZOOM CAPABILITIES

The Stylish COOLPIX A1000 and Powerful COOLPIX B600 Boast Exceptional Zoom Lenses and Impressive Features

Advertisement

MELVILLE, NY (February 26, 2019) — Today, Nikon Inc. announced the U.S. availability of the COOLPIX A1000 and COOLPIX B600, Nikon’s newest high-power point-and-shoot cameras with exceptional zoom capabilities built-in. Designed for the everyday photographer who wants optical capabilities that far exceed a smartphone, the A1000 and B600 feature lenses with 35x and 60x zoom respectively, enabling users to capture high-quality images across a wide range of shooting scenarios.

“Customers looking for a compact camera are seeking features smartphones simply cannot deliver, including amazing zoom and the low-light capabilities to capture the moments that matter most,” said Jay Vannatter, Executive Vice President, Nikon Inc. “The COOLPIX A1000 and COOLPIX B600 are the ideal tools to deliver just that, by providing the photo, video and optical power that users need to take their photography to the next level.”

The COOLPIX A1000 – Stylish, Portable, Powerful

The stylish COOLPIX A1000 delivers high-powered features packed within a sleek, compact design that fits comfortably in a pocket – ideal for a fast-paced, on-the-go lifestyle. Designed with a 35x optical zoom lens that covers a versatile focal range that begins at the wide-angle 24mm1 equivalent and extends to the super-telephoto 840mm1 equivalent, the camera is versatile enough to handle everything from everyday events to a once-in-lifetime vacation.

Beyond stunning imagery, the COOLPIX A1000 is also designed to capture dazzling 4K UHD videos of life’s treasured moments and epic adventures.

Primary Features of the COOLPIX A1000:

Superb 35x optical zoom NIKKOR lens that covers an expansive 24-840mm 1 range to capture anything from vast landscapes to distant subjects

range to capture anything from vast landscapes to distant subjects With Dynamic Fine Zoom, sharpness is preserved throughout the digital zoom range, which can be expanded up to 70x 2 , or a focal length equivalent to approximately 1680 mm (in 35mm [135] format)

, or a focal length equivalent to approximately 1680 mm (in 35mm [135] format) Macro close-up mode that allows users to enjoy macro photography when shooting as close as 1 cm (0.4 in.) to the lens at the maximum wide-angle position

16-megapixel BSI CMOS sensor with an ISO range of up to 6400 (when using P/S/A/M modes) enables beautiful images even after the sun sets

1166k-dot electronic eye-level viewfinder that aids in the framing process, enabling users to compose their shot even in bright light situations

Capture uncompressed RAW (NRW) images for easier editing and post-processing using Capture NX-D, Nikon’s RAW processing software, to create beautiful photographic works without compromising image quality

Lens-shift vibration reduction (VR) function to produce sharp images, even without a tripod

Record 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) videos with full stereo sound and Hybrid VR functionality for smooth and steady footage

Equipped with Nikon’s Active D-Lighting function for enhanced photo quality in high-contrast scenarios, such as shooting backlit portraits. In addition, the Active D-Lighting function, which effectively reduces the loss of details in highlights and shadows in scenes exhibiting great contrast, can also be applied during movie recording 3

1036K-dot 3-inch tilting touchscreen display for easier image capture from challenging angles

Snap Back Zoom and Side Zoom controls to comfortably adjust camera settings while using the viewfinder

Five pre-set Creative Modes and 20 different image effects for photographers who want to enhance their images in-camera

Built-in Wi-Fi® and Bluetooth®4 connectivity that makes sharing high quality Nikon images easy when using the Nikon SnapBridge5 app and a compatible mobile device

The COOLPIX B600– Impressive Zoom in a Compact, Easy-to-Use Design

The compact COOLPIX B600 is equipped with a 60x optical zoom NIKKOR lens that covers an impressive focal length range equivalent to 24-1440mm1, enabling users to easily capture events from wide-angle landscapes to super-telephoto close-ups of their favorite ballplayer sliding into home plate. This big zoom power is packed inside a simple and lightweight form factor, making it a great choice for the everyday photographer looking to document their life from both near and afar.

Primary Features of the COOLPIX B600:

16-megapixel BSI CMOS sensor and advanced EXPEED image-processing engine to capture detailed images in challenging light conditions

Nail the shot from a distance with a 60x optical zoom NIKKOR lens that spans a 24-1440mm 1 equivalent focal range, or go even further with 120x 2 Dynamic Fine Zoom

equivalent focal range, or go even further with 120x Dynamic Fine Zoom Equipped with Macro mode, which allows users to enjoy macro photography with shooting as close as 1 cm (0.4 in.) to the lens at the maximum wide-angle position

Capture sharp photos and smooth video thanks to the built-in Vibration Reduction (VR) mechanism capable of reducing camera shake to the same degree as a 3.0-stop 6 increase in shutter speed with still photography, and 4-axis Hybrid VR that effectively reduces blur with movie recording

increase in shutter speed with still photography, and 4-axis Hybrid VR that effectively reduces blur with movie recording 19 scene modes automatically optimize camera setting according to the scene a user is trying to capture, such as the Multiple Exposure Lighten mode that captures dramatic nightscapes and light paths – like the flow of car lights

Select from 36 different creative effects and filters to easily bring a creative vision to life

Intuitive controls like Snap Back Zoom and Side Zoom controls make it possible for photographers of all levels to capture far-away subjects with ease

Record high-quality 1080/60i (50i) and 1080/30p Full HD movies with stereo sound

Seamless sharing thanks to the camera’s built-in Wi-Fi® and Bluetooth® 4 connectivity and the Nikon’s SnapBridge 5 app, which automatically transfers images to a compatible smart device 7 while the user continues shooting

connectivity and the Nikon’s SnapBridge app, which automatically transfers images to a compatible smart device while the user continues shooting Support for the ML-L7 Remote Control, which is capable of a variety of operations over a Bluetooth® connection to the camera

Adoption of the EN-EL12 Rechargeable Li-ion Battery, which can be charged over USB while inserted in the camera

Price and Availability

The new COOLPIX A1000 (available in Black) and COOLPIX B600 (available in Black) will be available in the U.S. this March 2019 for a suggested retail prices (SRP*) of $479.95 and $329.95, respectively.

For more information on either of these new COOLPIX cameras as well as Nikon’s latest products, please visit www.nikonusa.com.