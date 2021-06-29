Nikon Announces Zfc Camera with Retro Design

If you like cameras with an old look but new features, the new Nikon Zfc could be for you. Nikon just announced the Zfc, which is a DX-format mirrorless interchangeable lens camera that uses a 20.9-megapixel APS-C sensor.

The compact retro design of the Zfc, however, may be one of this camera’s most unique features. Resembling Nikon’s classic FM2 SLR film camera from the 1980s, the Nikon Zfc mimics that model’s vintage style including analog-like tactile control dials on top. At the same time, the Zfc offers a variety of modern touches such as a a vari-angle LCD touchscreen that can flip out to face the user for self-portraits and vlogging.

The Nikon Zfc can also shoot 4K UHD video or 1080p and includes the ability to capture slow motion and time-lapse footage. The Zfc features a 209-point hybrid autofocus (AF) system along with eye-detection AF for humans and animals. While the camera is lightweight and has polycarbonate in its exterior chassis, it has a durable magnesium alloy interior frame with some weatherproofing.

Nikon also announced a new silver-toned version of the Nikkor Z DX 16-50mm f/3.5-6.3 VR (originally introduced in October 2019) that’s designed to match the Zfc camera, along with the Nikkor Z 28mm f/2.8 (SE). In addition, Nikon announced this morning it is developing the Nikkor Z DX 18-140mm f/3.5-6.3 VR lens.

For photographers who like their cameras to have some color to them, the Zfc will be available in six additional color options (along with retro black and silver): white, coral pink, mint green, sand beige, amber brown and natural gray. The color versions of the Zfc, however, will cost slightly more than the black and silver models. Below is a breakdown of all the pricing and availability.

Pricing and Availability

The Nikon Zfc will be available in black and silver starting late July 2021 (US) in a variety of kit configurations; the body-only will be available for $959, or paired with the silver Nikkor Z DX 16-50mm f/3.5-6.3 VR lens for $1,099. The silver Nikkor Z DX 16-50mm f/3.5-6.3 VR lens will be available separately starting in late July for $299.

The Nikkor Z 28mm f/2.8 (SE) special edition lens will be available in a kit with the Zfc camera for $1,199.95 SRP starting in late July and sold separately starting in fall 2021 for $299.

The six additional color options for the Nikon Zfc camera will be available in limited supply as a kit with the silver Nikkor Z DX 16-50mm f/3.5-6.3 VR for $1,199 and will be sold exclusively through nikonusa.com.

Learn more about the Nikon Zfc and the various Nikkor lenses announced this morning on Nikon’s website.