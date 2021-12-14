Nikon Announces “Affordable” 28-75mm f/2.8 Zoom & Development of 800mm Lens

Nikon unveiled the Nikkor Z 28-75mm f/2.8 lens this morning, which the company calls “an affordable and appealing choice for those ready to step up to a full-frame medium zoom lens with the benefits of a constant f/2.8 aperture.” The new Nikkor Z 28-75mm f/2.8 lens will go on sale in early 2022 for $1199, Nikon said.

“The new Nikkor Z 28-75mm f/2.8 is an attractive value for all types of photographers and creators, providing a lightweight lens with a versatile focal range and an f/2.8 constant aperture, all for an affordable price,” Nikon said in a press announcement.

“Capable of everything from impressive portraits with a soft background blur to extremely detailed landscape photos, striking low-light ambience or a small-footprint video production, the 28-75mm f/2.8 covers it all. The fixed aperture of f/2.8 enables a pleasing depth of field with natural bokeh to emphasize the focus on the subject.”

The relatively compact Nikkor Z 28-75mm f/2.8 lens weighs 1.2 pounds (565 grams) and is about 30% lighter and slimmer than its mid-range zoom sibling, the Nikkor Z 24-70mm f/2.8 S. Minimum focus distance for the new 28-75mm lens is 0.62 feet (0.19 meters) making it suited for close-up macro photography. The lens employs a stepping motor (STM) to help it focus quickly and quietly on moving subjects for both still photos and videos. It’s weather-sealed to prevent dust and water droplets from seeping in.

Nikon also announced it is developing the Nikkor Z 800mm f/6.3 VR S, which the company says will be “a super-telephoto prime lens for full-frame (Nikon FX-format) Nikon Z mirrorless cameras.” Nikon did not reveal a price or potential ship date for the forthcoming Nikkor Z 800mm lens.

“The Nikkor Z 800mm f/6.3 VR S is an S-Line lens, delivering powerful rendering with outstanding resolution while thoroughly reducing color bleeding,” Nikon said. “By adopting a PF (Phase Fresnel) lens that enables a compact and lightweight body, it is highly portable despite being a super-telephoto lens. With its high rendering performance and superb mobility, this lens will be an excellent choice for many types of photographers ranging from advanced amateurs to professionals.”