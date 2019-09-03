Nikon Announces Development of Flagship D6 DSLR And Prime Lens, Introduces New Z Lens

The Nikon D6 DSLR

Today, Nikon made three product announcements. Although one could more accurately say it simply named two new products—the Nikon D6, the new pro flagships DSLR, and a new pro telephoto zoom, the AF-S NIKKOR 120-300mm f/2.8E FL ED SR VR F-mount lens. For the highly anticipated DSLR and the zoom lens, Nikon doesn’t offer much more than “details including release dates, pricing and specifications for these products will be announced at a later date.” But according to the press release, Nikon says this its “currently developing its most advanced DSLR to date” and that it is “striving to expand possibilities for imaging expression and leading the way in imaging culture with both DSLR and mirrorless camera systems, as well as a rich lineup of NIKKOR lenses.” Which seems to indicate that it still plans on developing and supporting its DSLR system as well as expanding its mirrorless system.

So, today’s only real product announcements—one that actually includes product features and specifications—is the new Nikon NIKKOR Z 24mm f/1.8 S lens for its Z-mount full-frame mirrorless system cameras.

This latest NIKKOR lens is a fast, wide-angle prime lens that gives the full-frame mirrorless lens line a truly wider-angle prime. (Up until now the 35mm f/1.8 S was its widest prime.) It also has a maximum aperture of f/1.8, which should allow for nice shallow depth-of-field effects with beautiful bokeh. According to Nikon, the new lens is “designed for photographers and videographers looking to capture gorgeous wide-angle landscapes or vivid street photography, a travel adventure or a stunning starscape.” Some of the notable specs include:

9 rounded aperture blades, for circular bokeh

A reliable dust-and-drip resistant design for tough weather conditions.

Four Aspherical Lens Elements and one Extra-Low Dispersion (ED) glass element to combat aberration

A Nano Crystal coat for minimizing ghosting and flare.

Nikon’s Multi-Focusing System, which includes two AF drives in tandem

The lens construction comprises 12 elements in 10 groups

Minimum focusing distance of about 10 inches

Nikon also claims the lens is optimized for video capture. According to the company, “as a popular cinematic focal length, the 24mm f/1.8 S will be a welcome addition to Z series shooters’ arsenals, boasting near-silent stepping motors for ultra-quiet performance, reduced focus breathing, a customizable control ring for smooth control of aperture and exposure compensation and the ability to take advantage of the in-camera 5-axis VR + eVR of the Nikon Z series cameras.”

The new NIKKOR Z 24mm f/1.8 S will be available in mid-to-late October 2019 for $999.95.

For more information on both products, see the press releases below.

[[ press release ]]

NIKON IS DEVELOPING THE D6 DIGITAL SLR CAMERA AND THE AF-S NIKKOR 120-300MM F/2.8E FL ED SR VR TELEPHOTO ZOOM LENS

MELVILLE, NY (September 4, 2019 at 12:01 A.M. EDT) – Nikon Inc. is pleased to announce the development of the Nikon D6 professional DSLR camera and the AF-S NIKKOR 120-300mm f/2.8E FL ED SR VR telephoto zoom lens.

Nikon released the D1 digital SLR camera in 1999, making 2019 the 20th anniversary of the single-digit D series. Thanks to the imaging know-how cultivated over Nikon’s long history in camera development, Nikon’s professional DSLR cameras have continued to evolve by introducing some of the industry’s most advanced technologies and responding to the strict demands of professional photographers with the ultimate in performance and reliability, even in the most severe conditions. With the D6, Nikon is currently developing its most advanced DSLR to date.

This year also marks the 60th anniversary of the Nikon F mount. The new AF-S NIKKOR 120-300mm f/2.8E FL ED SR VR F mount lens that Nikon is developing will provide professional photographers in fields such as sports photography with even greater support.

Nikon is striving to expand possibilities for imaging expression and leading the way in imaging culture with both DSLR and mirrorless camera systems, as well as a rich lineup of NIKKOR lenses.

Details including release dates, pricing and specifications for these products will be announced at a later date. For more information on the latest Nikon products, please visit www.nikonusa.com.

[[ press release ]]

NIKON EXPANDS ITS HIGH-PERFORMANCE S-LINE WITH THE NEW NIKKOR Z 24MM F/1.8 S – A FAST, WIDE-ANGLE PRIME LENS

The Versatile NIKKOR Z 24mm f/1.8 S Delivers Superior Optical Performance, Equipping Nikon Z Series Creators with an Incredibly Sharp, High-Resolution Lens to Explore Wide-Angle Perspectives

MELVILLE, NY (September 4, 2019 at 12:01 A.M. EDT) – Today, Nikon Inc. announced the fast, wide- angle NIKKOR Z 24mm f/1.8 S, the latest addition to the ever-expanding NIKKOR Z lineup of lenses. The 24mm f/1.8 S is optimized for capturing everything from cityscapes to environmental portraits and is built to take advantage of Nikon’s large Z-mount, delivering the ultimate combination of fast, bright and sharp performance in nearly all lighting conditions.

“The NIKKOR Z 24mm f/1.8 S continues our commitment to offering exciting prime lenses to Nikon Z 7 and Z 6 users, while also providing exceptional level of quality achieved by the S-Line of NIKKOR Z lenses,” said Jay Vannatter, Executive Vice President, Nikon Inc. “The combination of wide-angle perspective and a fast f/1.8 aperture is optimal for all types of photography including landscapes, making the NIKKOR Z 24mm f/1.8 S a must-have lens to unleash the full potential of the Nikon Z series.”

The NIKKOR Z 24mm f/1.8 S – A Storyteller’s Dream Lens:

The NIKKOR Z 24mm f/1.8 S joins the S-Line of high-performance NIKKOR Z lenses, giving creators an essential focal length to add to their kit of fast prime Z-mount lenses. The lens takes advantage of the most advanced NIKKOR technologies to deliver optical superiority, exceptional sharpness, beautiful bokeh and high-resolution across the entire frame, even at maximum aperture.

The new NIKKOR Z 24mm f/1.8 S was designed for photographers and videographers looking to capture gorgeous wide-angle landscapes or vivid street photography, a travel adventure or a stunning starscape. For videographers and content creators, this popular focal length is a staple for production due to its natural perspective. Thanks to the advantages of the lens’ bright and fast f/1.8 maximum aperture along with the wider Z-mount, Nikon Z series users can capture exceptionally sharp images in dimly lit settings, with a lens that’s ideal for nighttime shooting and astrophotography.

The NIKKOR Z 24mm f/1.8 S features 9 rounded aperture blades, allowing users to capture beautifully circular bokeh that adds a level of dimensionality to help capture compelling content. Users can confidently explore their creative potential in nearly any landscape thanks to the lens’ reliable dust and drip resistant design, ideal for tough weather conditions. The lens construction also consists of four Aspherical Lens Elements and one Extra-Low Dispersion (ED) glass element to combat aberration, while Nikon’s patented Nano Crystal Coat helps eliminate ghosting and flare. The 24mm f/1.8 S is further equipped with Nikon’s Multi-Focusing System, which uses two AF drives in tandem to deliver superior resolving power and achieve fast and accurate autofocus, even at minimum focus distance.

In addition to achieving the top-notch image quality that storytellers and content creators have come to expect from the S-Line of NIKKOR Z lenses, the NIKKOR Z 24mm f/1.8 S is also optimized for video capture. As a popular cinematic focal length, the 24mm f/1.8 S will be a welcome addition to Z series shooters’ arsenals, boasting near-silent stepping motors for ultra-quiet performance, reduced focus breathing, a customizable control ring for smooth control of aperture and exposure compensation and the ability to take advantage of the in-camera 5-axis VR + eVR of the Nikon Z series cameras.

Price and Availability

The NIKKOR Z 24mm f/1.8 S will be available in mid to late October 2019 at a suggested retail price (SRP) of $999.95. For more information on the latest Nikon products, including the new NIKKOR Z 24mm f/1.8 S and the full Nikon Z mount system, please visit www.nikonusa.com.