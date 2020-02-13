Nikon Announces D6 Arrives In April And Two Z-Series Mirrorless Lenses

The new Nikon D6 Full-Frame DSLR with Nikon’s NIKKOR 24-70mm lens

In the fall of 2019, Nikon introduced news about its upcoming D6 DSLR. But it made an announcement that was, kind of… an announcement of an announcement, which indicated they were working on producing a replacement for the Nikon D5, its long-time flagship DSLR. These news statements are often referred to as a development announcement, and happen when flagship products are about to be replaced or updated.

Canon, for instance, made such an announcement for the EOS-1D X Mark II. In short, it’s an attempt to generate some buzz—and let the camera industry and photography world know that at some future point, there will be an official announcement of the product mentioned by the camera brand in the development announcement.

Nikon D6 Full-Frame DSLR

So today, that’s what Nikon gave us: The official Nikon D6 announcement, which will be available this coming April for $6,499, as a body-only configuration.

Overall, it looks like a very robust, high-performing DSLR, although the news that the D6 has just a 20.8-megapixel FX-Format (full-frame) CMOS sensor—the same resolution as its predecessor, the D5—doesn’t really generate an aura of marketing buzz.

Still, the camera’s default ISO range is 100–102,400, and is expandable to 3,280,000. That’s certainly one spec that will entice many photographers from all genres. Another powerful facet of the new flagship is the D6’s autofocusing, which Nikon says is the most “powerful AF system in Nikon’s history,” with “unparalleled low-light performance, powerful agility, advanced 4K UHD multimedia capabilities” and a mechanical shutter frame rate boosted to a staggering 14 frames per second.

Nikon says some of the new improvements on the D6 include:

A newly developed, densely packed, 105-point AF system, with all the focus points utilizing cross-type sensors and all points being selectable.

The AF coverage is approximately 1.6x denser than that of the D5.

The D6 also has an expanded focus detection range, which increases the detection area for single point AF and the dynamic area AF, making it easier to achieve focus on a subject even when slightly outside the focus point.

Also, Nikon’s Group AF mode now has 17 custom arrangements to choose from.

The new D6 can fire off a burst mode of 14 frames per second, using the mechanical shutter, with full AF and AE.

The D6 can also shoot in silent mode, capturing full resolution at 10.5 fps.

Also, the ISO range is truly expansive, from 100 to 102,400, plus it’s expandable up to ISO 3,200,000 million, which Nikon states gives “photographers the ability to truly conquer the dark.”

For more on the Nikon D6, go to nikonusa.com.

Learn more about the Nikon D6 at B&H.

Nikon’s NIKKOR Z 24-200mm f/4-6.3 VR Zoom Lens and NIKKOR Z 20mm f/1.8 S Prime Lens

In addition to the D6, Nikon also announced two full-frame lenses for its NIKKOR Z mirrorless camera-lenses lineup: The NIKKOR Z 24-200mm f/4-6.3 VR versatile, lightweight zoom lens and an ultra-wide prime, the NIKKOR Z 20mm f/1.8 S.

Some of the notable features on the NIKKOR Z 24-200mm f/4-6.3 VR zoom include:

A 8.3x zoom lens with an expansive wide-to-telephoto focal range.

It has a lightweight, 20-ounce design with drip and dust resistance.

Its lens-construction includes two aspherical lens elements, two ED glass-lens elements and 1 aspherical ED glass element with Nikon’s ARNEO coating.

According to Nikon, the lens provides “5 stops of built-in optical vibration reduction, yet also works in tandem with IBIS to deliver superb stabilization in the Nikon Z 6 and Z 7, offering every creator sharp and precise framing for seamless video-making and stunning stills.”

Learn more about the NIKKOR Z 24-200mm f/4-6.3 VR at B&H.

The NIKKOR Z 20mm f/1.8 S prime lens has the following capabilities:

A bright f/1.8 constant aperture.

Beautiful point-light reproduction, for fantastic stars photos and cityscapes and ideal for astrophotography or capturing vast landscapes in challenging light.

It has a lightweight design and is equipped with weather sealing to combat dust and moisture.

The lens has 9 aperture blades, 3 ED lens elements and a Nano Crystal Coating.

The lens also includes a stepping motor that provides fast and quiet AF and suppressed focus breathing

Learn more about the NIKKOR Z 20mm f/1.8 S at B&H.

The NIKKOR Z 24-200mm f/4-6.3 VR will be available April 2020 for $899, and the NIKKOR Z 20mm f/1.8 S will be available March 2020 for $1,049. For more on the two lenses, visit nikonusa.com