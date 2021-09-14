Nikon Announces Affordable Nikkor Z 40mm F/2 Lens

Nikon announced the compact and affordable Nikkor Z 40mm f/2 lens this morning. The prime lens, which is compatible with Nikon’s Z series mirrorless camera line, is designed for travel, street, and portrait photography.
The new Nikkor Z 40mm f/2 lens can be used with either Nikon’s Z series FX (full frame) cameras, such as the Nikon Z6 II or Z7 II, or with DX (APS-C) cameras, such as the Z50 or Zfc. The Nikkor Z 40mm f/2 will go on sale in the fall for $299.
“Many creators have told us that they want extremely small lenses with fast apertures to complement their lightweight mirrorless Z series cameras,” said Jay Vannatter, Executive Vice President, Nikon. “The new 40mm f/2 delivers as a great lens for travel, street photography or everyday use.”
Here’s a rundown of the key features of the new lens.
Nikkor Z 40mm F/2 Lens
- Compact prime lens designed for a variety of applications including close-ups, casual portraits and food photography.
- Fast F/2 aperture designed to deliver “fantastic bokeh” and “a dramatic separation” of the subject from the background.
- When mounted on a Nikon DX-format camera, the lens is equivalent to 60mm
- Ultra-compact design: weighs 6 ounces (170g) and 1.8 inches long
- Built with 6 elements in 4 groups with a 9-blade diaphragm
- Utilizes an electromagnetic diaphragm for “precise aperture control and stable exposure” during continuous shooting.
- Offers a short 0.96ft (0.29m) minimum focusing distance, which is designed for capturing food and top-down photos of décor and tablescapes.
- Dust and drip-resistant build with a sealing that prevents dust and water droplets from entering the lens
- Video shooters “will benefit from the quiet operation, natural focus shift that allows for fluid changes when going from close focusing to infinity, reduced focus breathing and smooth aperture control”
- Features an integrated control ring, which can be customized and assigned to adjust focus, ISO, aperture, and exposure compensation.
- Price: $299
- Availability: Fall 2021