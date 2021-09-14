Nikon Announces Affordable Nikkor Z 40mm F/2 Lens

Nikon announced the compact and affordable Nikkor Z 40mm f/2 lens this morning. The prime lens, which is compatible with Nikon’s Z series mirrorless camera line, is designed for travel, street, and portrait photography.

The new Nikkor Z 40mm f/2 lens can be used with either Nikon’s Z series FX (full frame) cameras, such as the Nikon Z6 II or Z7 II, or with DX (APS-C) cameras, such as the Z50 or Zfc. The Nikkor Z 40mm f/2 will go on sale in the fall for $299.

“Many creators have told us that they want extremely small lenses with fast apertures to complement their lightweight mirrorless Z series cameras,” said Jay Vannatter, Executive Vice President, Nikon. “The new 40mm f/2 delivers as a great lens for travel, street photography or everyday use.”

Here’s a rundown of the key features of the new lens.

Nikkor Z 40mm F/2 Lens