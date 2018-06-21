Nikon Announces AF-S NIKKOR 500mm f/5.6E PF ED VR Portable Super-Telephoto Lens In Development

Nikon has recently given a heads up to photographers who are keen on upgrading their telephoto lenses. An FX-format, fixed focal length super-telephoto lens is currently in the works, which promises to be made with portability and high-performance in mind. Called AF-S NIKKOR 500mm f/5.6E PF ED VR, it will be a significantly smaller and lighter lens, even at a focal length of 500mm, as compared to previous models. Nikon says this is made possible by adapting the same type of Phase Fresnel (PF) lens element we’ve seen in the 2015 AF-S NIKKOR 300mm f/4E PF ED VR lens.

Price and availability for the new high-performance super-telephoto lens will be announced later in the year.

NIKON ANNOUNCES DEVELOPMENT OF AF-S NIKKOR 500mm f/5.6E PF ED VR, A PORTABLE SUPER-TELEPHOTO FX-FORMAT LENS

The AF-S NIKKOR 500mm f/5.6E PF ED VR Will Deliver Exceptional Agility and Optical Performance in an Incredibly Compact and Lightweight Package

MELVILLE, NY (JUNE 14, 2018 at 12:01 A.M. EDT) – Today, Nikon Inc. announces the development of the AF-S NIKKOR 500mm f/5.6E PF ED VR, an FX-format fixed focal length super-telephoto lens, which will offer a compelling combination of portability and performance.

The AF-S NIKKOR 500mm f/5.6E PF ED VR will be a high-performance super-telephoto lens that is significantly smaller and lighter than comparable predecessors due to the adoption of the same type of Phase Fresnel (PF) lens element found in the AF-S NIKKOR 300mm f/4E PF ED VR lens, introduced in January 2015. Despite its 500mm focal length, the lens is small and light enough to use hand-held in a wide variety of situations where a photographer must capture unpredictable and fast-moving subjects, including sporting events and wildlife photography.

Phase Fresnel Lens Elements

The Phase Fresnel (PF) lens element developed by Nikon effectively compensates for chromatic aberration utilizing the photo diffraction phenomenon*. Compared to many general camera lenses that employ an optical system using the photorefractive phenomenon, a remarkably compact and lightweight body can be attained with fewer lens elements.

Price and Availability

Information regarding the release of the AF-S NIKKOR 500mm f/5.6E PF ED VR lens, including final specifications and pricing, will be announced later this year. For more information on the latest Nikon products, please visit www.nikonusa.com.