Mountainsmith Updates TAN Series Bags

Originally introduced last year, the series is built around the Tanuck 40 backpack ($229.95) and Tanack 10 pack ($99.95). Three Mountainsmith Kit Cubes feature a water-resistant design and movable internal dividers, and work together to fit snugly inside the packs: the Kit Cube Large ($69.95); Kit Cube Medium ($59.95); and Kit Cube Small ($49.95). The Kit Cubes can function as their own camera bags, and also can fit in other camera backpacks and bags.
The Tanuck 40 is made of water-resistant Cordura, with a quick-release removable padded waist belt and a rain cover. Dimensions are 23.5” x 15” x 13” (H x W x D), with a weight capacity of up to 50 pounds. Additional features include:
- Removable compression straps
- Removable top lid clips into shoulder strap-mounted D-rings for chest-mount camera
- Side-panel MOLLE-style webbing for accessory attachments
- Side compression straps with D-ring attachment points
- Interior hydration bladder sleeve
- Two side panel pockets
- Back-panel laptop compartment
- YKK zippers
Also made of water-resistant Cordura, the Tanack 10 is a lighter camera-carry solution. Its quick-release removable padded waist belt is interchangeable with the Tanuck 40, and it can be stowed inside that backpack. It measures 11.75” x 12.25” x 5.5” and holds up to 12 pounds. Additional features include:
- Detachable shoulder strap with sliding pad
- Detachable interior accessories bag
- Delta Compression System load adjustment
- Zippered front panel pocket with organization
- Removable rain cover
- Interior sleeve holds tablets
- Two side panel pockets
- YKK zippers
Available in Heritage Black, a new color has been added to the line, Barley. Mountainsmith offers a lifetime warranty for their products.
