Lensbaby Debuts Sweet 80 And Creative Bokeh Optics

Lensbaby continues to expand its offerings for photographers , debuting two new optics—the Sweet 80 and Creative Bokeh—for shooting portraits, landscapes and other compositions using the lens maker’s creative bokeh effects.

Available on its own ($199.95) or as a kit with the Composer Pro II ($379.95), the Sweet 80 is designed to create razor-sharp focus on a subject with Lensbaby’s signature bokeh blur around that subject, all accomplished in-camera.

The manual-focus tilt lens features an 80mm focal length with an ƒ-stop range of ƒ/2.8-16. Compatible with APS-C and full-frame cameras, the Sweet 80 has optical construction consisting of four elements in two groups, with a 12-blade aperture and 22-inch minimum focusing distance.

If purchased as a kit, it includes the Composer Pro II, Sweet 80 optic, front and rear lens caps, and a microfiber lens bag.

The Creative Bokeh optic ($99.95) is compatible with the Lensbaby Composer series or the Muse, Control Freak or Scout bodies. Featuring a 50mm focal length and an ƒ-stop range of ƒ/2.5-22, the single-element optic has a 12-blade aperture and is designed to deliver a soft sweet spot with a subtle glow emanating outwards from the center of the image.

What makes this Lensbaby optic especially unique is the inclusion of 11 creative drop-in disks. Nine magnetic disks of various shapes and two blank disks that can be cut into any shape allow photographers to create one-of-a-kind images.

The Creative Bokeh kit also includes Lensbaby’s Optic Swap tool/container, an aperture tool and storage case, a front lens cap and a small cleaning cloth.

Lensbaby is currently take pre-orders and expects to deliver both lenses in mid-October.

Visit lensbaby.com for more info.