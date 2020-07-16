Leica Introduces New 40-Megapixel M10-R Rangefinder

Leica’s new M10-R rangefinder

Today, Leica announced the new 40-megapixel M10-R rangefinder digital camera, which will be compatible with its broad range of Leica M-series lenses. The new model, which Leica says will be its new flagship model, is the fifth M10-series model in its product line, along with the M10, M10-P, M10-D and M10 Monochrom.

Lecia says the “M10-R’s newly developed 40 megapixel sensor represents a considerable increase from the 24 megapixels of the M10, and yet the M10-R offers significantly reduced image noise as well as a wider dynamic range.”

Other notable features on the new M10-R include:

A new 40-megapixel full-frame color sensor.

An ISO range of ISO 100 to ISO 50000.

A new maximum shutter-speed time: 16 minutes, for more creative freedom with long exposures in the darkest light.

It has a 3-button camera design, plus an ISO dial.

The ability to shoot 4.5 frames per second in burst mode.

The company claims the model has “a super quiet mechanical shutter,” inherited from the M10-P.

The Leica M10-R will be available at the end of this month for $8,295 in two body finishes, black chrome and silver chrome.

For more information, see the press release below, or visit Leica’s website.

LEICA CAMERA ELEVATES IMAGE QUALITY WITH NEW M10-R

A new 40-megapixel color sensor brings broader capabilities into the creative landscape

July 16, 2020 – Leica Camera introduces a new high-resolution version of the company’s legendary rangefinder camera, expanding vivid creative possibilities from the most human moments in street photography to the most epic landscapes. With its unique 40 megapixel color sensor, the new Leica M10-R delivers enhanced rendition of details to fully explore the optical excellence of the legendary Leica M lenses. This new flagship expands the M10 family, which includes the M10, M10-P, M10-D and M10 Monochrom, and achieves maximum image output without compromising the tenets of M photography.

The M10-R’s newly developed 40 megapixel sensor represents a considerable increase from the 24 megapixels of the M10, and yet the M10-R offers significantly reduced image noise as well as a wider dynamic range. The sensitivity range of this new sensor, from ISO 100 to 50000, ensures it can be used in any situation a photographer may need. That base ISO of 100 helps allow bright light photos where the aperture can be kept wide-open for better background blur and bokeh, while on the other side of the spectrum the maximum exposure time has been increased to 16 minutes for more creative freedom with long exposures in the darkest light. Complementing the Leica M10-R’s imaging prowess and handling is its super quiet mechanical shutter, inherited from the M10-P. Its whisper-quiet operation helps the user be stealthy, when capturing that decisive moment requires the utmost discretion, and its minimal vibrations reduce the risk of camera shake to help yield sharper pictures.

As with all of Leica’s rangefinder cameras, the construction of the M10-R involves a large amount of hand assembly utilizing the best quality materials by highly trained specialists, carried out at the company’s production plant in Wetzlar, Germany. This ensures that the large number of components – such as the complex rangefinder mechanism – not only perform with the utmost precision but are also particularly robust and long-lasting. A Leica M is synonymous with reliability and durability, making it a valuable long-term investment.

The Leica M10-R reaches its full potential when paired with its native Leica M lenses. The camera has the capacity to fully utilize the outstanding imaging performance of this legendary, longstanding lens range. The M10-R truly sings when paired with the newest generation of Leica’s technical marvels of optics, such as the APO-Summicron-M 50 f/2 ASPH., capturing photographs of a truly exceptional quality. Concurrently, the M10-R’s newfound heights of image quality and resolution also emphasizes the distinct characteristics of older M lenses, many of which are still cherished by vintage photography enthusiasts to this day.

The Leica M10-R will be available end of July at Leica Stores, Boutiques and Dealers for $8,295.00 in black chrome and silver chrome finishes.