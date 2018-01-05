JOBY GripTight PRO TelePod, GorillaPod Mobile Rig Launch

Manfrotto has announced two new JOBY products, the GripTight PRO TelePod and the GorillaPod Mobile Rig, content creation tools for videographers, photographers and journalists that are designed to make shooting video and live streaming easy.

The 12.7-ounce GripTight PRO TelePod is a telescoping tripod for creatives shooting video for live-streaming and social-media platforms. It’s compatible with smartphones, action cams, 360° cameras and other small-format devices like some mirrorless bodies and point-and-shoots. The TelePod has four modes: Hand Grip, Extended, Elevated Tripod and Tabletop Tripod.

Capable of telescoping from 13.5 to 31 inches, the GripTight PRO TelePod has adjustable fiberglass reinforced nylon and stainless-steel legs that click and set into three positions. It features a grip-mounted, removable Bluetooth Impulse Remote Shutter, a tilting tripod mount for cameras, a cold-shoe PRO mount for adding lights and microphones, and a Pin Joint mount for GoPros and other action cams.

Building on JOBY’s original flexible GorillaPod tripod, the 12.8-ounce GorillaPod Mobile Rig is a smartphone and action cam accessory for creatives shooting video and social media content. With flexible arms, the rig’s locking GripTight mount can hold up to three devices, such as mics, lights and GoPros, in addition to the smartphone.

The GorillaPod Mobile Rig’s flexible, adjustable legs allow it to be used as a handle or a tripod, plus they can wrap around objects like poles for unique perspectives. The rig’s two 6-socket arms feature standard ¼”-20 tripod connections for securely mounting the smartphone and accessories, with two cold-shoe mounts and one GoPro mount.

The GripTight PRO TelePod ($99.95) and the GorillaPod Mobile Rig ($99.95) are both available now on the JOBY website.

See both press releases below:

“Our active community of JOBY users give us their perspective on the world around them every day – capturing their surroundings in new and creative ways,” Tim Grimmer, Vice President of Brand and Product for JOBY, Vitec Imaging Solutions. “Like them, we are always searching for the next great shot or video clip. The new GripTight PRO Telepod telescoping tripod is designed to help professional content creators easily elevate their creativity without missing a moment.”

