Introducing Image Creators Network

We’re excited to announce that Madavor Media, publisher of Digital Photo, has just launched Image Creators Network, a new website that connects you to the latest trends and technology in the art of imaging.

At Image Creators Network, you’ll find the latest articles from Digital Photo, as well as our sister publications Digital Photo Pro, Outdoor Photographer, Imaging Resource, and HDVideoPro.

From Outdoor Photographer’s inspiring images of nature and travel, to gear news and reviews at Imaging Resource, to professional advice and techniques at Digital Photo Pro, and cutting-edge cinema and video tech at HDVideoPro, Image Creators Network presents the world of photo and video today in a comprehensive collection.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

You’ll also find easy access to our current photography contests, as well as videos that present gear reviews and technology concepts in a “hands-on” format.

We hope that Image Creators Network will help you discover inspiration, tools and insights to improve your photography!