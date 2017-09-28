GoPro Launches HERO6 Black And Fusion Cameras

GoPro HERO6 Black

We’re in San Francisco at GoPro’s global launch event today and updating live, and the big news from the company is the introduction of the HERO6 Black camera. Also announced at the event are updates to the Karma drone, the official launch of the 5.2K spherical Fusion camera and three new accessories.

The new HERO6 Black features a custom-engineered GP1 processor, 4K60 and 1080p240 video shooting and improved video stabilization—the most advanced in any GoPro camera, says the company—all designed to deliver higher-quality images. Additional enhancements include improved dynamic range and low-light performance, in addition to RAW and HDR photo modes.

The HERO6 Black has a rugged form factor and is waterproof to 33 feet, and when used with the GoPro app, users can share QuikStories short videos from smartphones—three times faster than previous GoPro cameras.

Here’s a look at additional features:

All-new Touch Zoom

Three times faster offload speeds via 5 GHz WiFi

Compatible with the Karma drone and existing GoPro mounts

Voice control in 10 languages

GPS, accelerometer and gyroscope incorporated

WiFi + Bluetooth-compatible

Getting an update is the compact and portable Karma drone. Compatible with the just announced HERO6 Black, the Karma has two new Auto modes: Follow mode follows the Karma Controller, framing the user in the shot, and Watch mode automatically keeps the Controller in frame while hovering in place while rotating.

Max speed is 35 mph, with a maximum distance of up to 9,840 feet and a maximum flight altitude of 10,500 feet. The Karma has a 5-inch screen with 720p screen resolution and 900 nits of screen brightness

Current Karma drone owners can get the new features via a firmware update, available now.

Also announced is the official release of the 5.2K spherical Fusion camera. Originally introduced as part of a pilot program, the mountable, waterproof camera is now available globally for creating immersive 5.2K30 and 3K60 spherical video content with 360 audio, as well as 18-megapixel spherical photos. Shooting modes include Time Lapse Video + Photo, Night Lapse and Burst, and the camera has gimbal-like stabilization. A Fusion grip mount is included.

Among the additional features are:

GoPro app-compatible

OverCapture allows for traditional video creation from 360 footage

Waterproof to 16 feet

Works with most GoPro mounts

Voice control in 10 languages

GPS, accelerometer, gyroscope and compass incorporated

WiFi + Bluetooth compatibility

The new accessories introduced at the launch are the Shorty, a pocket-able extension pole/tripod, the updated Handler, a floating handgrip with a quick-release mounting feature, and the Bite Mount + Floaty, a versatile bite mount with a float, ideal for POV shooting.

The HERO6 Black is shipping now for $499. The Fusion is priced at $699, and the bundled GoPro and improved Karma is $1,199.

See the initial press release below.

Learn more about GoPro’s new mounts and accessories HERE.

About GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRO)

GoPro makes it easy for people to celebrate and share experiences. We believe life is more meaningful when shared. We build cameras, software and accessories that help the world share itself in immersive and exciting ways.

GoPro, HERO, Karma, Quik, QuikStories and their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of GoPro, Inc. in the United States and other countries. The Bluetooth word mark and logos are registered trademarks owned by Bluetooth SIG, Inc. and any use of such marks by GoPro is under license. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

For more information, visit www.gopro.com or connect with GoPro on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Pinterest, Twitter, YouTube, and GoPro’s The Inside Line.