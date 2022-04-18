Join Now Sign In
“Golden Hour” Photo Challenge Winner & Slideshow

Published April 18, 2022

Congratulations to photographer Joung Ji Kang for the image, “Sunset collar on the sand desert hill,” winner of our Photo Challenge #23: Golden Hour.

Check out the slideshow (below) of our favorite submissions to this Photo Challenge.

There’s a new Photo Challenge each month, and it’s free to enter as many images as you like. It’s a great opportunity to practice photo techniques and share your best shots on a theme—with the possibility of having your work recognized.

The current Photo Challenge is “Earth Day.” Submit your photographs of nature that showcase the vibrant greens and floral blossoms of spring’s renewal by April 30.

"Sunset collar on the sand desert hill" by Joung Ji Kang

