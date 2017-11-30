FUJIFILM X RAW STUDIO Conversion Software Launches

FUJIFILM has introduced FUJIFILM X RAW STUDIO, new free conversion software that allows photographers to convert RAW files while maintaining image quality. Compatible with Mac and PC, image conversion is designed to be fast, as the software uses the camera’s X-Processor Pro engine instead of a computer’s CPU to process files, individually or as part of a batch conversion.

Additional software features include:

Image-processing settings are adjustable in the same way as in-camera RAW conversion

Before and After images are displayed side by side while changing settings

Conversion profiles can saved, loaded or copied onto another RAW image

FUJIFILM X RAW STUDIO for Mac is available now; the PC version is scheduled for February 2018 availability.

Additionally, firmware updates were announced for the FUJIFILM GFX 50S and X-T2 and X-T20 cameras. You can read our hands-on review of the GFX-50S.

Here are a few highlights for firmware update v2.0 for the FUJIFILM GFX 50S:

Support for FUJIFILM X RAW STUDIO

Third-party studio flash functionality has been improved

New functions have been introduced to improve operation

Here are a few highlights for firmware update v3.0 for the FUJIFILM X-T2:

Support for FUJIFILM X RAW STUDIO

New AF tracking algorithm enhances AF-C to track moving subjects half the size or moving twice as fast as previous cameras

Third-party studio flash functionality has been improved

And among the feature updates for the FUJIFILM X-T20 with firmware update v1.1 is touch-panel operation while looking into the EVF.

Get more download information, and visit the Fujifilm website.

See the press release below:

FUJIFILM ANNOUNCES LAUNCH OF NEW FUJIFILM X RAW STUDIO CONVERSION SYSTEM

New Firmware Updates for GFX and X Series Cameras available now

Valhalla, N.Y., November 29, 2017 – Fujifilm North America Corporation today announced the launch of FUJIFILM X RAW STUDIO, a new conversion software that allows photographers to quickly and easily convert RAW files while maintaining outstanding image quality.

Also available today are Firmware updates for the FUJIFILM X-T2 and X-T20 X Series cameras, and the FUJIFILM GFX 50S.

New FUJIFILM X RAW STUDIO

FUJIFILM X RAW STUDIO enables users to convert RAW files with ease, offering exceptionally fast conversions. Due to the size of RAW files, photographers can often find batch conversion extremely time consuming. X RAW STUDIO utilizes the connected camera’s X-Processor Pro high-speed image processing engine, allowing for quick and effective conversion without compromising on image quality. Compatible with both Mac and PC systems, the new X RAW STUDIO enables batch conversion of a selection of images. Users can store conversion settings or copy settings between images, and variable image processing conditions can be adjusted in the same way as in-camera RAW conversion.

Fujifilm X RAW STUDIO Key Features:

Supports single or batch conversion for RAW images through a Mac or PC system.

Image processing settings can be adjusted like the in-camera RAW conversion.

All conversion parameters available through in-camera RAW conversion are adjustable, enabling photographers to monitor results in a preview window when changing settings.

Displays before and after images side-by-side for easy comparison while changing adjusting settings.

Enables users to save, load, or copy conversion profiles onto another RAW image.

Availability & Pricing

FUJIFILM X RAW STUDIO for Mac is available now, and is set to launch for Windows in February 2018. X RAW STUDIO is available to users at no cost.

New GFX Firmware Updates

Fujifilm has released firmware updates for the GFX 50S that add new support for FUJIFILM X RAW STUDIO, improved third party studio flash controller usability and new functions to improve operability.

FUJIFILM GFX 50S: V.2.0 Key Features:

Supports FUJIFILM X RAW STUDIO which enables users to convert RAW files with X Processor Pro.

Supports Instax SHARE SP-3 and higher resolution prints for SP-2.

Improves radio flash controller usability allowing users to shoot with compatible third party studio flash in high speed sync or TTL mode via their radio controllers.

Supports backup and restore of camera settings from one camera to another via FUJIFILM X Acquire.

Addition of “Eye Sensor + LCD Image Display” in View Mode that allows for shooting through the viewfinder and checking images on the LCD.

ON/OFF for 1/3-step shutter speed adjustment.

Addition of “Shoot Without Card” mode so camera will not shoot without SD card inserted.

Addition of “-6” and “-7” to EVF’s brightness settings.

New X Series Firmware Updates

Additionally, Fujifilm has released firmware updates for the FUJIFILM X-T2 and X-T20 X Series cameras to add new functionality and improve operability. These updates include new support for FUJIFILM X RAW STUDIO, dramatic improvements to the AF-C tracking algorithm in zone and tracking AF mode, addition of 4K video support and computer tethering functions and enhancements to touch panel operations.

FUJIFILM X-T2: V.3.0 Key Features:

New AF tracking algorithm enhances AF-C to track moving subjects half the size, or moving twice as fast as previous models.

Supports FUJIFILM X RAW STUDIO which enables users to convert RAW files with X Processor Pro.

Supports Instax SHARE SP-3 and higher resolution prints for SP-2.

Allows users to choose RGB and brightness histogram with or without highlight warnings.

Improves radio flash controller usability allowing users to shoot with compatible third party studio flash in high speed sync or TTL mode via their radio controllers.

Supports backup and restore of camera settings from one camera to another via FUJIFILM X Acquire.

FUJIFILM X-T20: V.1.1 Key Features:

Touch panel operation while looking into the electronic viewfinder.

Supports Instax SHARE SP-3 and higher resolution prints for SP-2.

