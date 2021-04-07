Fujifilm Intros Instax Mini 40 Instant Camera

Fujifilm just launched the new Instax Mini 40 instant camera along with a new instant film type that mimics the look of classic film contact sheets. Dubbed, appropriately enough, Contact Sheet, the instant film is the latest attempt by Fujifilm to get young photographers interested in the look and feel of retro-style film products.

The Fujifilm Instax Mini 40 camera itself looks like it could be from the 1970s or earlier, with a textured black body and sleek silver accents. The camera has a built-in flash that turns on automatically when shooting in low light. It will go on sale at the end of April 2021 for $99.95. You can pre-order it at B&H here.

The Contact Sheet instant film, which like all Instax Mini instant film comes in a single pack with 10 exposures, will also go on sale in late April for $14.99. Fujifilm Instax Mini 40 also accepts regular Instant Mini instant film. The films develop in approximately 90 seconds.

Here are two key new features of the Fujifilm Instax Mini 40:

Automatic Exposure function

The Automatic Exposure function automatically senses the level of ambient light when the shutter button is pressed and optimizes the shutter speed and flash output according to the scene. It allows even novice INSTAX instant camera users to take photos that are automatically properly exposed regardless of interior or exterior conditions, producing high-quality photo prints on-the-spot.

Selfie Mode

Users can activate the Selfie Mode for taking selfies and close-up shots, by pulling out the front-end edge of the lens after powering the camera on. This makes it easier and more convenient to take selfies and close-up pictures.

Check out the “first look” video below from B&H to see the Fujifilm Instax Mini 40 in action.