Fujifilm Intros Instax Link Wide Smartphone Printer

Fujifilm introduced the Instax Link Wide Smartphone Printer this morning. The mobile printer is designed to output wider format instant photos wirelessly from smartphones.

The Fujifilm Instax Link Wide Smartphone Printer uses Instax Wide instant film, which produces photos with dimensions of 2.4 inches (H) x 3.9 inches (W). That’s a larger format than Fujifilm’s Mini instant film and something Instax users have been requesting for a while, Fujifilm said.

“After enjoying all the image printing capabilities available from the Instax Mini Link, so many of our consumers reached out, enthusiastically requesting an Instax Wide photo print option as well, in order to print their smartphone or digital camera images on a larger scale,” said Manny Almeida, Fujifilm North America’s Imaging Division president.

The square-ish shaped Instax Link Wide printer is small and portable, with dimension of 5.5 inches x 5.0 in. x 1.3 inches. It comes in two colors: Ash White and Mocha Gray.

Smartphones connect to the Fujifilm Link Wide Smartphone Printer via Bluetooth. Photos from the phone’s photo roll are output on the printer using the free Instax Link Wide app. The app features editing tools including cropping, approximately 30 filters, collage capabilities, adding text to the printed image, as well as in-app stickers and frame templates.

The Link Wide printer transfers an image and starts to print in about 12 seconds. It supports continuous printing and produces about 100 Instax instant prints per battery charge. The Link Wide printer offers two printing modes: Instax Rich, which produces deep, warm colors, and Instax Natural, which outputs more natural looking colors.

Fujifilm also introduced the new Instax Wide Black instant film today, which features a black border in contrast to the traditional white border on regular Instax Wide film. Instax Wide Black instant film comes in a single pack with 10 exposures.

The Instax Link Wide Smartphone printer goes on sale in late October 2021 for $149. Instax Wide Black instant film also goes on sale in late October 2021 for $21 per pack. More information on the Link Wide printer here.