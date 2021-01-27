Fujifilm Intros Compact X-E4 Mirrorless Camera

Fujifilm just introduced the X-E4, a new compact mirrorless camera with a classic rangefinder style. The new Fujifilm X-E4, which is the follow-up to the X-E3 from 2017, features the same 26.1-megapixel X-Trans CMOS sensor, 0.02 second autofocus, and advanced color science found the company’s professional-level X Series cameras, Fujifilm said in a press announcement this morning.
Weighing just .8 pounds and measuring 4.77 x 2.87 x 1.28 inches, the X-E4 is the most compact interchangeable lens camera in Fujifilm’s X Series of cameras. While it has some pro features, the Fujifilm X-E4 is aimed at advanced amateurs and photo enthusiasts and comes with a rear LCD that can flip 180 degrees. The X-E4 will go on sale in March 2021 for $849.
Here’s a rundown of the key features of the Fujifilm X-E4.
- 26.1MP BSI X-Trans APS-C Sensor (same as in Fujifilm’s X-S10 camera)
- Quad-core CPU X-Processor (X-S10)
- Autofocus with phase detection AF points across almost 100% of the sensor to acquire focus as fast as 0.02 seconds
- Tracking AF, Face Detection AF, and Eye Detection AF
- Captures 4K video at 30p
- Full HD at 240fps for slow motion footage capture
- 8 frames per second burst shooting with mechanical shutter
- Maximum of 20fps burst using electronic shutter without any crop
- 18 film simulation modes including ETERNA, Bleach-bypass, and Classic Negative
- 180-degree tilt touch LCD (3-inch 1.62M-dot) for high and low angle shooting, vlogging and selfies
- 2.36M-dot electronic viewfinder (0.62x mag., 100fps refresh)
- NP-W126S battery rated at 380 frames per charge
- Weighs only 12.8 ounces (365 grams)
The Fujifilm X-E4 will come in black or silver and is slated to go on sale in March 2021 for $849.95 USD and $1,050 CDN. The X-E4 will also be available as a kit that includes the FUJINON XF27mmF4 R WR lens for $1049.95 and $1,300 CDN. More info on Fujifilm’s product page for the X-E4.
Fujifilm also announced this morning that it has introduced the GFX100S, a 102MP medium format mirrorless camera in a small and portable body.