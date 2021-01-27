Fujifilm Intros Compact X-E4 Mirrorless Camera

Fujifilm just introduced the X-E4, a new compact mirrorless camera with a classic rangefinder style. The new Fujifilm X-E4, which is the follow-up to the X-E3 from 2017, features the same 26.1-megapixel X-Trans CMOS sensor, 0.02 second autofocus, and advanced color science found the company’s professional-level X Series cameras, Fujifilm said in a press announcement this morning.

Weighing just .8 pounds and measuring 4.77 x 2.87 x 1.28 inches, the X-E4 is the most compact interchangeable lens camera in Fujifilm’s X Series of cameras. While it has some pro features, the Fujifilm X-E4 is aimed at advanced amateurs and photo enthusiasts and comes with a rear LCD that can flip 180 degrees. The X-E4 will go on sale in March 2021 for $849.

Here’s a rundown of the key features of the Fujifilm X-E4.

26.1MP BSI X-Trans APS-C Sensor (same as in Fujifilm’s X-S10 camera)

Quad-core CPU X-Processor (X-S10)

Autofocus with phase detection AF points across almost 100% of the sensor to acquire focus as fast as 0.02 seconds

Tracking AF, Face Detection AF, and Eye Detection AF

Captures 4K video at 30p

Full HD at 240fps for slow motion footage capture

8 frames per second burst shooting with mechanical shutter

Maximum of 20fps burst using electronic shutter without any crop

18 film simulation modes including ETERNA, Bleach-bypass, and Classic Negative

180-degree tilt touch LCD (3-inch 1.62M-dot) for high and low angle shooting, vlogging and selfies

2.36M-dot electronic viewfinder (0.62x mag., 100fps refresh)

NP-W126S battery rated at 380 frames per charge

Weighs only 12.8 ounces (365 grams)

The Fujifilm X-E4 will come in black or silver and is slated to go on sale in March 2021 for $849.95 USD and $1,050 CDN. The X-E4 will also be available as a kit that includes the FUJINON XF27mmF4 R WR lens for $1049.95 and $1,300 CDN. More info on Fujifilm’s product page for the X-E4.

Fujifilm also announced this morning that it has introduced the GFX100S, a 102MP medium format mirrorless camera in a small and portable body.