Fujifilm Introduces New Compact And Lightweight Mirrorless Camera: X-A7

The new X-A7 mirrorless digital camera with the XC15-45mmF3.5-5.6 OIS PZ kit lens.

Today, Fujifilm has announced the launch of a new compact and lightweight mirrorless digital camera: the X-A7. It will be available as kit with the XC15-45mmF3.5-5.6 OIS PZ lens. The company says the new camera weighs just 11.3 ounces but will have impressive features like a large 3.5-inch swiveling touchscreen LCD.

Other features include:

a new 24.2MP imaging sensor (with 8.5 times more phase detection pixels across its surface than the previously available sensor)

fast auto-focus and quick face detection

6 frames-per-second burst mode

a newly-designed “Smart Menu” for “intuitive touchscreen operation, so that even beginners can produce high-quality images easily.”

4K video recording a 30 frames per second

New shooting modes include features like Bright Mode and Light Trail mode.

Fujifilm says that the new Fujifilm X-A7 kit (with the Fujinon XC15-45mmF3.5- 5.6 OIS PZ lens kit) will be available in four colors (camel, dark silver, mint green and silver) starting October 24, 2019 for $699.95.

For more information, see the press release below.

[[ press release ]]

FUJIFILM INTRODUCES THE X-A7 MIRRORLESS CAMERA WITH LENS KIT –

COMPACT SIZE, BIG FEATURES

Valhalla, N.Y., September 12, 2019 – The Electronic Imaging Division of FUJIFILM North America Corporation is pleased to announce the launch of its X-A7 mirrorless digital camera, available in a kit that includes a popular XC15-45mmF3.5-5.6 OIS PZ lens. The X-A7’s compact, lightweight form factor, outstanding image quality, and multitude of new and enhanced features position it as an ideal and timely entry into Fujifilm’s popular family of X Series mirrorless cameras.

Weighing in at only 11.3 ounces (320 grams)*1 and boasting a new 24.2MP imaging sensor, the X-A7’s fast auto-focus, quick face detection, and enough power to create stills at 6 FPS, the X-A7 is the ideal camera for content creators of all skill levels and disciplines. Its intuitive LCD articulating touch screen enables users to capture the perfect image on-the-go. The vari-angle touchscreen allows the monitor to be rotated in various angles freely. Moreover, the newly-designed “Smart Menu” facilitates intuitive touchscreen operation, so that even beginners can produce high-quality images easily.

Touch Your Way to the Perfect Image

Create great images with X-A7’s intuitive 3.5 inch, 16:9 touchscreen LCD flip-out articulating screen. With a quick touch, tap or swipe, users can adjust the brightness, film simulation, bokeh and even skin softening effects.

Incredible Image Quality for Any Situation

The newly developed 24.2MP imaging sensor features 8.5 times more phase detection pixels across its surface than the previously available sensor*2. The X-A7 has been engineered with industry-leading copper wiring to reduce digital noise, to ensure images and video are processed quickly and to ensure the best possible image quality. The X-A7 offers enhanced data readout speed which enables a smooth frame rate of 30fps when recording 4K video, minimizing the rolling shutter effect which typically occurs when recording fast -moving subjects or when panning the camera quickly.

Focus on the Moment; Let the Camera Focus on the Image

Enhanced face-detection and autofocus algorithms make it easy to focus on capturing the perfect moment in all kinds of situations, including low-light and with moving subjects.

Capture Life in Stunning 4K

Record stunning video in 4K30P to get a beautiful cinematic look with beautiful bokeh and colors that only a FUJIFILM X Series camera can provide. Record, upload, and share on-the-go with unique features such as “Countdown Video” mode, which allows videos to be filmed at a pre-selected duration: 15, 30 or 60 seconds, for a quick upload to social media channels.

Compact and lightweight design weighing only 11.3 ounces (320 grams)*

Despite featuring a large 3.5” touchscreen LCD, the X-A7 weighs approximately 1 pound (455 grams) with the kit lens (XC15-45mmF3.5-5.6 OIS PZ) attached. Perfect for the active photographer, the X-A7 can shoot approximately 440 pictures per charge*3 facilitating long-term use.

Diverse shooting modes that help produce photography with a creative flair

A new Bright Mode feature has been added to the Advanced SR Auto function, letting the camera configure ideal settings to produce HDR and other options that create bright, vivid images in a single, one-touch operation. The Light Trail mode, added to the Scene Position selection, can be used to capture light trails of car headlights, for example, while checking the effect on the LCD in real time.

Enhanced connectivity for easy link to smartphones and tablets

The use of FUJIFILM Camera Remote (a free app for smartphones and tablet devices) and the unique features of the X-A7 are designed to ensure dependable connectivity and stability in wireless communications. The X-A7 also supports wired communications with smartphones and tablet devices*4, useful when transferring large data, e.g. video, to such devices.

Availability and Pricing

The new FUJIFILM X-A7 with FUJINON XC15-45mmF3.5- 5.6 OIS PZ lens kit will be available in most markets in camel, dark silver, mint green and silver. It will be available for purchase starting October 24, 2019 in the U.S. and Canada at a MSRP of USD $699.95 and CAD $899.00.

*1 including the weight of a battery and a memory card, but excluding the Kit-included FUJINON lens

*2 Compared to the image sensor used in the Fujifilm X-A5 mirrorless digital camera

*3 When Economy mode is selected

*4 With a Type C jack:_ _USB C to C cable o_r_ _USB C to A (Included in package) ＋A to C Adapter With a Micro B jack： _USB C to A (Included in package) ＋A to Micro B Adapter With a Lightning jack： _USB C to A (Included in package) ＋A to Lightning Adapter