Fujifilm Announces New Compact X100V Advanced Point-And-Shoot

The new Fujifilm X100V advanced point-and-shoot

Today, Fujifilm announced an update to its popular X100 series cameras with the new Fujifilm X100V advanced point-and-shoot. It’s the fifth iteration of this camera and it keeps much of the vintage or retro styling, but has updated many of the features.

The X100V still has a 23mm f/2 fixed lens (35mm equivalent) and an advanced optical viewfinder, but it also comes with a host of updated features, including a slightly higher megapixel count (it has a 26.1 megapixel X-Trans CMOS sensor), a 2-way swiveling, touchscreen LCD and a control dial that allows you to set both the ISO and shutter speed (independently of each other).

Fujifilm also says the new advanced point-and-shoot is better in low light, providing eye- and face-detection down to -5EV. They’ve also made the video-capture modes more robust, allowing the camera to capture 4K-resolution video (up to 30 frames per second).

Additionally, Fujifilm will be offering two conversion-lens accessories for this fixed-lens camera: a 28mm-equivalent (0.8x) wide-angle conversion lens (WCL-X100 II) and a 50mm-equivalent (1.4x) tele-conversion lens (TCL-X100 II).

The new X100V advanced point-and-shoot will be available in late February for $1,399.

For more information, see the press release below.

[[ press release ]]

INTRODUCING THE FUJIFILM X100V:

MAKE EVERYDAY REMARKABLE

Valhalla, New York – February 4, 2020 – FUJIFILM North America Corporation is pleased to announce the launch of the FUJIFILM X100V (X100V), the latest model in a long line of iconic, portable, and fun X100 premium compact digital cameras.

The fifth iteration in Fujifilm’s X100 Series, the X100V is a significant upgrade over previous X100 line models. Featuring a new 23mmF2 lens, advanced hybrid viewfinder, optional weather resistance*, and 2-way tilting rear LCD screen, among a host of other product line updates, the X100V also uses the latest generation X-Trans CMOS 4 sensor and X-Processor 4 to provide all creatives from professionals to everyday image makers with an easy to use, fully capable, and sophisticated tool that provides incredible image quality when shooting both stills and video.

Key features and improvements of X100V include:

Sophisticated appearance, advanced operability and classical design

X100V’s timeless body has top and bottom plates milled from single pieces of aluminum, which results in a refined and classic camera body with clean edges. Finished with a beautiful satin coating, slight enhancements have also been made to the camera’s grip, ISO dial, and lens barrel to make it incredibly comfortable to hold and operate. Weather resistance appears for the first time in the X100 line when the optional AR-X100 adapter ring and the PRF-49 protection filter are attached. Additionally, a new two-way tilting touchscreen LCD screen fits flush at the back of the camera and provides intuitive touch controls, unlocking even more possibilities for image-makers to see, frame, and create images.

A new lens to make the most out of any image

X100V features a new 23mmF2.0 lens to ensure that every detail from its X-TRANSTM CMOS 4 Sensor is resolved beautifully. Designed for higher resolution, lower distortion and improved close focus performance, this lens is a significant upgrade from the design used on previous X100 cameras, while maintaining the same overall size and compatibility with legacy WCL/TCL conversion lenses, and retaining its internal ND filter that now features 4 stops.

At the heart of X100V is the state-of-the-art X-Trans CMOS 4 sensor and X-Processor 4 combination. The exceptional 26.1MP sensor uses a back-illuminated design to maximize quality and dynamic range, while its unique color filter array controls moiré and false color without the need for an optical low pass filter. Such outstanding imaging capability is complemented by the quad-core X-Processor 4. This powerful CPU not only ensures images are quickly and smoothly processed, but also, thanks to a new algorithm, boosts AF performance with precision face and eye detection down to -5EV.

Two ways to see an image

X100V’s vastly improved hybrid viewfinder enables image-makers to quickly and easily choose between the 0.52x magnification optical viewfinder (OVF) or the 3.69M dot OLED electronic viewfinder to make their images. Offering 95% frame coverage, the OVF provides parallax-correcting frame lines to provide an uninterrupted view of the world, while the camera’s EVF delivers a real-time representation of the image as it is being made. The Electronic Rangefinder (ERF) function can also be selected to display a small EVF at the bottom right corner of the OVF, which gives image-makers another helpful tool as they frame and make their images.

More than just a still camera

X100V offers the ability to record 4K video at up to 30 frames per second or capture 120 frames per second at 1080p to create super slow motion effects. Filmmakers needing extreme color fidelity can record 10-bit, 4:2:2 color externally via the HDMI port and leverage Fujifilm’s advanced color reproduction technology, to apply film simulations, like “Eterna”, to their video footage. Additionally, image makers can also incorporate numerous shooting functions, such as “Monochrome Adjustments” and “Color Chrome” to extend their creative visions directly to the footage being recorded.

Optional Accessories:

Use the wide conversion lens (WCL-X100 II) or tele-conversion lens (TCL-X100 II) to extend X100V’s fixed 23mm focal length to a 28mm equivalent (0.8x) or 50mm (1.4x) equivalent lens on a 35mm format system.

Add a premium, genuine leather case (LC-X100V) to X100V to complement its classic design, while giving complete access to the camera’s battery and memory card without removing the X100V from its case.

X100V will be available in both black and silver and is expected to be available for sale in late February 2020 at a manufacturer’s suggested retail price of $1,399.95.

For more information, please visit https://fujifilm-x.com/en-us/X100V

*With the combined use of the optional AR-X100 Adapter ring and the PRF-49 protection filter (sold separately)