Epson Unveils Two Pro Desktop Color Inkjet Printers—Epson’s SureColor P700 and SureColor P900

The new Epson SureColor P900 (left) and SureColor P700 (right)

At the low-end of the market, anywhere from $100 to $300, you’ll find quite a few new or recent rather inexpensive all-in-one as well as some single-function inkjet printers, which do an OK job on photos, but not generally what pros or even enthusiasts are looking for. But when you go above $2,000, you’ll also find a number of powerful, big and pricey large-format printers, which could also be called single-function printers, since they focus on just that—printing large high quality images.

But it’s been quite a while since the three main inkjet printer manufactures—Epson, Canon, HP—have refreshed or overhauled their mid-range, desktop inkjet printers in the 13-inch to 17-inch range. However, that may be beginning to change: Today, Epson introduced two new models: The Epson SureColor P700, which is a new 13-inch wide inkjet desktop printer and will cost $799, and the 17-inch Wide Epson SureColor P900, which is a new 17-inch wide inkjet desktop printer and will cost $799. Both models will be available next month.

And it’s just in time as many photographers are looking for ways to use their time wisely and creatively during extended stays at home during social distancing to reduce the risk of Coronavirus.

The new models replace two much older Epson desktop printers—the SureColor P600 (introduced in the fall of 2014) and SureColor P800 (introduced in the spring of 2015). In the world of technology, five to six years is almost an era! So, it’s good to see these units are being updated (which hopefully will include quality, speed and performance.

Here’s some of what’s new about the new Epson inkjets.

For starters, the product manager for Epson noted that these two new models aren’t refreshes or updates. He said the new printers have dramatic new engines built from the ground up. “They’re not revisions but a complete re-engineering and revisioning of this technology.”

So, just what does that mean? One thing it means is that they can offer what’s in the previous version but cut down on the size and footprint of the model. For instance, Epson says that the new P900 is 23 percent smaller than its predecessor, the P800. Epson updated the wireless features up to 5 Ghz (which is in addition to 2.4 Ghz).

They also increased the size of the LCD to a new 4.3-inch touchscreen display. And then, of course, there’s the ink: The new printers have 10 channels (separate ink cartridges) in the print head. And for these models, Epson has dedicated channels for both glossy and matte black ink. (In other words, there’s no more switching required between glossy vs. matte inks.) They also have a new violet ink cartridge.

Here are other new or improved features on the new Epson models:

Epson says the new models have easy-to-use interfaces and provide easy printing from smart devices, including the ability to print “color-managed files” directly from an iOS device.

New Carbon Black Driver technology — All-new Carbon Black Driver mode dramatically increases Dmax for best-in-class black density on glossy papers

Epson says the models have an industry-leading print permanence — UltraChrome PRO10 ink is expected to create prints that last up to 200 years for color and 400 years for black-and-white prints. Epson says it’s also reducing the ink capacities in the cartridges to help photographers save money.

Additionally, Epson says it has a new mode called “Carbon Black” mode, which provides a super-high DMAX. It uses the existing light gray ink already in the printer and provides a very rich, “wet”-looking black on glossy papers. The printers also handle a variety of papers and surfaces, including thicker boards. Epson also overhauled the printers’ software.

The 13-inch SureColor P700 and the 17-inch SureColor P900 will cost $799 and $1,295, respectively, and they’ll both be available through Epson Authorized Resellers starting in May. For more information, see the press release below.

For more on the two new Epson printers, see the press release below:

Epson Reinforces Commitment to Changing Needs of Creative Professionals with New Photography Desktop Printers

13-inch SureColor P700 and 17-inch SureColor P900 Incorporate Breakthrough Advancements from Large Format Printers to Produce the Highest Quality Prints for the Desktop

LONG BEACH, Calif. – April 21, 2020 – Epson, an industry leader in the photography market, today announced a breakthrough in professional printing technology with the introduction of the 13-inch SureColor® P700 and 17-inch SureColor P900 desktop photo printers. Replacing the award-winning SureColor P600 and SureColor P800, these new printers draw from over 20 years of experience to incorporate the same large format printing technology used by the world’s leading photographers into a sleek, compact design, allowing for the creation of exhibition quality prints from the convenience of the desktop.

“Fifteen years ago, Epson stunned the industry with the Stylus Pro 3800 that provided unprecedented creative control for photographers, allowing them to print up to 17-inches wide without a darkroom,” said Reed Hecht, senior product manager, Professional Imaging, Epson America. “With the introduction of the SureColor P700 and SureColor P900, a new generation of photographers will experience another breakthrough in printing technology – truly redefining not only the photographic print but also the printing workflow.”

The new SureColor P700 and SureColor P900 are the smallest professional 13 and 17-inch printers in their class, with a 30 percent size reduction from Epson’s previous generation printers, and are designed for use in photography, graphic design, fine art, and illustration. The printers tout a new 10-channel MicroPiezo® AMCTM printhead to increase productivity, with dedicated channels for both Photo and Matte Black ink types – no ink switching necessary.

Featuring new UltraChrome® PRO10 pigment ink* with Violet, the SureColor P700 and SureColor P900 deliver an extremely wide color gamut and support Advanced Black and White Mode to create unparalleled, professional black and white photographs.

According to Henry Wilhelm, director of research at Wilhelm Imaging Research, the world’s leading independent print permanence testing laboratory, Epson’s new printers and inks are currently undergoing comprehensive ten-factor testing with a range of papers and canvas, with both color prints and B&W prints made using Epson’s Advanced Black and White Mode. “Preliminary data for the Epson 10-color UltraChrome PRO10 pigment inks in the new SureColor P700 and SureColor P900 create stunning museum quality prints with WIR Display Permanence ratings that we believe will equal the ratings achieved by the current UltraChrome PRO12 inks of up to 200 years for color prints and up to 400 years for B&W prints.1 Prints framed with UV-absorbing acrylic – and those displayed under LED illumination – will achieve significantly higher ratings.”

For the first time, users can easily print directly from iOS® devices2 to the SureColor P700 and SureColor P900 in a color managed workflow. Using an updated mobile version of Epson Print Layout software, full support and color management tools are provided for iPhone and iPad printing. These printers also feature a new print driver mode – Carbon Black – which dramatically increases Dmax by up to 11 percent, for best-in-class black density and reduced bronzing and gloss differential on glossy papers.

The SureColor P700 can accommodate both roll and cut sheet media, and the SureColor P900 accommodates cut sheet media and an optional fully enclosed roll media adapter supports both 2-inch and 3-inch rolls and roll printing up to 10 feet long. Additional features include a 4.3-inch customizable touchscreen, upgraded wireless connectivity including 5GHz and an interior LED light to watch the progress of a print.

More About the SureColor P700 and SureColor P900 Desktop Photo Printers

Designed to help photographers reproduce every detail of their creative vision, the new SureColor P700 and SureColor P900 incorporate a range of features to produce exhibition quality prints from the convenience of a desktop:

Outstanding image quality and color — All-new UltraChrome PRO10 Ink with Violet produces a wide color gamut for vibrant and rich colors

— All-new UltraChrome PRO10 Ink with Violet produces a wide color gamut for vibrant and rich colors No Photo and Matte Black ink switching — Dedicated channels for both black ink types – no switching needed

— Dedicated channels for both black ink types – no switching needed New 10-channel MicroPiezo AMC printhead — Consistently delivers prints with outstanding speed, consistency and accuracy; supports variable size droplet technology as small as 1.5-picoliters for remarkable output quality

— Consistently delivers prints with outstanding speed, consistency and accuracy; supports variable size droplet technology as small as 1.5-picoliters for remarkable output quality Easy printing from smart devices — Print color-managed files directly from an iOS device2 with an easy-to-use interface

— All-new Carbon Black Driver mode dramatically increases Dmax for best-in-class black density on glossy papers Professional media handling — Accommodates rolls3 and sheet media up to 1.5 mm thick of Epson Professional, Signature Worthy® and Legacy papers as well as third-party media

— Accommodates rolls3 and sheet media up to 1.5 mm thick of Epson Professional, Signature Worthy® and Legacy papers as well as third-party media Easy to use — Features 4.3-inch customizable touchscreen, wireless connectivity and interior LED light

— Features 4.3-inch customizable touchscreen, wireless connectivity and interior LED light Compact design — 30 percent smaller than the previous generation

Pricing, Support and Availability

The SureColor P700 ($799 MSRP) and SureColor P900 ($1,295 MSRP) will be available through Epson Authorized Resellers starting in May. The printers offer a standard Epson PreferredSM Limited Warranty, a one-year program that includes toll-free advanced telephone access Monday through Friday and usually next business-day on-site service in the unlikely event of any hardware failure. For additional information, visit www.proimaging.epson.com.

1Print Permanence in testing. Ink lightfastness rating based on accelerated testing of prints on specialty media, displayed indoors, under glass. Actual print stability will vary according to media, printed image, display conditions, light intensity, humidity and atmospheric conditions. Epson does not guarantee longevity of prints. For maximum print life, display all prints under glass or lamination or properly store them. Visit www.wilhelm-research.com for the latest information.

2 Most features require an Internet connection to the printer, as well as an Internet- and/or email-enabled device. For a list of Epson Connect enabled printers and compatible devices and apps, visit www.epson.com/connect

3 Roll media handling is standard on SureColor P700; optional on SureColor P900