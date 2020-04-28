EOS Webcam Utility Beta Turns Your Canon Into A Webcam

With so many of us working from home and taking virtual meetings, you might find yourself in need of a webcam. If you use a Windows computer (sorry Apple fans!) and have a compatible Canon EOS or PowerShot camera, Canon today released the EOS Webcam Utility Beta software, which turns your camera into a handy webcam. All you need is the software and a USB cable. (And remember to wear pants!)

You can download the beta software here. This YouTube video from Canon walks you through the process of getting everything set up.

For more information, see the press release below.

###

NEW CANON U.S.A., INC. SOFTWARE SOLUTION ALLOWS SELECT EOS INTERCHANGEABLE LENS CAMERAS TO FUNCTION AS HIGH-QUALITY USB WEBCAM*

MELVILLE, N.Y., April 28, 2020 –– As virtual meetings and gatherings become the new norm, you don’t want to be caught in the dark with a low-quality webcam. Fortunately, a new solution – EOS Webcam Utility Beta software** — was unveiled today by Canon U.S.A. Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, for select EOS Interchangeable Lens Cameras (ILC) and PowerShot cameras. To help bring you into the light, this beta version solution converts your compatible EOS ILC and PowerShot camera through a simple USB connection into a webcam. Built by Canon software developers, this beta version software helps consumers to improve their video appearance while using popular video conferencing applications in the market, delivering clarity and high-image quality.

The EOS Webcam Utility Beta software solution requires one single USB plug (which may need to be purchased separately) to connect the camera to a Windows* operating systems computer. Once the software is downloaded and the camera is configured within a video conferencing application, the user will be ready to go.

“In unprecedented times, it’s imperative for Canon to provide our customers with useful, simple and accessible solutions to assist them in whatever imaging needs they have,” said Tatsuro “Tony” Kano, executive vice president of the Canon U.S.A., Inc. Imaging Technologies & Communications Group. “Our goal is that the EOS Webcam Utility Beta software can help reduce some of the remote workday stress for employees who are tasked with video conferencing and virtual meetings.”

To learn more, including whether your Canon EOS ILC or PowerShot camera is compatible, and to download the EOS Webcam Utility Beta software, visit Canon.us/livestream.

If you’d like to ask questions or provide feedback pertaining to the EOS Webcam Utility Beta software, please visit our forum, Canon.us/forum-eoswebcamutility.