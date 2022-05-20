Enter Digital Photo’s “People & Portraits” Photo Contest Now!

Do you love taking photos of people? Are your friends and family amazed at the stunning portraits you’ve taken of them? Here’s your chance to show off your portraiture skills in Digital Photo’s “People & Portraits” 2022 Photo Contest.

The deadline for the contest is just over a month away and if you enter by June 7, 2022, you can take advantage of our early entry fee. Your first entry is $25, and any additional submissions are just $15 – and there is no limit to how many entries you can submit. All submissions are due by June 21, 2022.

Even better, become a Digital Photo Annual Member and you can enter the contest for free! Find out about becoming a Digital Photo member and all the benefits it comes with it here.

Entering our People & Portraits Photo Contest gives you the chance to win not only recognition but some fantastic prizes from our sponsors, including a First Place cash prize of $500. Other prizes include a Datacolor SpyderX Pro display calibrator tool, Skylum Lumiar AI photo editing software, a K&K CONCEPT Black Diffusion lens filter, a FlashBender v3 Large Soft Box Kit, and much more. Your work will also be featured on Digital Photo for all the world to see.

And if you need to brush up on your portrait skills before you enter, we’ve got your covered. Click the links below to seven of Digital Photo’s popular portrait photography tutorials and start shooting winning portraits to enter in the contest today!

For more information about the full list of prizes in our People & Portraits contest, along with entry rules and past winners galleries to help get the inspiration flowing, head over to the contest page. Find out about becoming a Digital Photo member with free contest entries here.