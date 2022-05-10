“Earth Day” Photo Challenge Winner & Slideshow

Congratulations to photographer Misong Allsbrook for the image, “Natural Beauty,” winner of our Photo Challenge #24: Earth Day.

Check out the slideshow (below) of our favorite submissions to this Photo Challenge.

There’s a new Photo Challenge each month, and it’s free to enter as many images as you like. It’s an opportunity to practice photo techniques and share your best shots on a theme—with the possibility of having your work recognized.

The current Photo Challenge is “Motion Blur.” Submit your photographs that make use of motion blur techniques to add energy and a sense of movement to the image by May 31.