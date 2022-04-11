Digital Photo Just Got A Big Upgrade

Today, we’re introducing an all-new Digital Photo website! This year is Digital Photo’s 25th anniversary and we’re excited to celebrate with a fresh look designed to deliver a better experience on both desktop and mobile devices.

We’re also offering a new Membership program that’s a great value for the Digital Photo and Digital Photo Pro communities. The Monthly membership plan ($4.99/month) gives you unlimited access to all the content on both websites, member galleries and commenting. The Annual plan ($49/year) also includes a free entry to your choice of two of Digital Photo’s photo contests each year—that’s a $50 value on its own!

We hope you’ll love the upgraded presentation, and we’ll continue to bring you creative inspiration, how-to instruction, and gear reviews to help you make your best photographs. Learn more about membership options.