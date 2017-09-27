“Designed Environment” Photography Exhibit At The G2 Gallery

Photo by Art Wolfe

The G2 Gallery in Venice, California, is presenting a new photography exhibit “Designed Environment,” showcasing the work of photographers who have turned their lenses on the visual patterns in the world, both in natural and urban landscapes, to create compelling images of our environment.

Running October 12-December 23, 2017, the exhibit will feature the photography of featured artists Ansel Adams, Jan Bell, Robin Black, Alex Cederquist, Titano Cruz, Tom Daniel, Doug Dolde, Kevin Ebi, Jeremy Evans, Beverly Houwing, Rick Kattelmann, Nathan Kelley, Matt Kuhns, Moshe Levis, Adhika Lie, Wasim Muklashy, Jonathan Nourok, Mike O’Hara, Andrew Peacock, Holly Peskin, Dale Reid, Michelle Valberg, Jory Vander Galien, Michael Villa, Buddy Weiss, Don Whitebread, Art Wolfe and Carol Zulman.

An opening reception will be held Saturday, October 14, from 6:30 – 9:00 p.m. Admission is $10, with all proceeds and all art sales donated to environmental nonprofit organizations, the California Native Plant Society and the Theodore Payne Foundation.

The G2 Gallery is located at 1503 Abbot Kinney Blvd., Venice, CA 90291. Get more info at the gallery website.

See the press release below:

The G2 Gallery Presents Designed Environment

On View October 12 – December 23, 2017 | Opening Reception Oct. 14, 6:30–9:00 PM

Venice, CA — On October 12, The G2 Gallery will present Designed Environment, a group photography exhibit exploring apophenia, the human tendency to perceive and assign meaning to patterns in our environment.

Commonly occurring shapes, sequences and designs are everywhere in nature. From mineral striations in bedrock and austere monadnocks, to billowing fog and windswept sand dunes, Designed Environment centers on the abstract and uncovers meaning, often revealing beauty in apparent chaos.

“Frequently, architecture borrows from nature,” says Curator Monika Basse. “Designed Environment turns that notion on its head by finding ways nature mimics architecture. In a metropolitan city like Los Angeles, it’s normal for urban environments to feel more familiar. By highlighting geometric shapes and undulating patterns in this exhibit, we can become reacquainted with the natural world.”

Designed Environment features 36 captivating photographs by 28 artists, including photographic luminaries Ansel Adams and Art Wolfe. This exhibition welcomes 11 new photographers to The G2 Gallery, such as Wasim Muklashy, a veteran of the music and publishing industries turned professional photographer, and self-taught landscape photographer Moshe Levis. Popular G2 artists Kevin Ebi, Holly Peskin, Beverly Houwing, and a dozen others will also exhibit.

Featured Artists:

Ansel Adams, Jan Bell, Robin Black, Alex Cederquist, Titano Cruz, Tom Daniel, Doug Dolde, Kevin Ebi, Jeremy Evans, Beverly Houwing, Rick Kattelmann, Nathan Kelley, Matt Kuhns, Moshe Levis, Adhika Lie, Wasim Muklashy, Jonathan Nourok, Mike O’Hara, Andrew Peacock, Holly Peskin, Dale Reid, Michelle Valberg, Jory Vander Galien, Michael Villa, Buddy Weiss, Don Whitebread, Art Wolfe, Carol Zulman

The opening reception for Designed Environment, in conjunction with The Gottlieb Native Garden: A Closer Look, will be held Saturday, October 14 from 6:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Admission is $10 and includes complimentary wine, hors d’oeuvres and valet in front of the gallery. All proceeds from admissions and art sales will be donated to the California Native Plant Society and Theodore Payne Foundation. Please RSVP to G2reception.Eventbrite.com .

LOCATION

The G2 Gallery ( www.theG2gallery.com )

1503 Abbot Kinney Blvd., Venice, CA 90291

310.452.2842; [email protected]

ABOUT THE G2 GALLERY

The G2 Gallery is an award-winning nature and wildlife photography gallery that facilitates change by bringing attention to environmental issues through the persuasive power of photographic art. G2 shares this passion with both celebrated and emerging environmental photographers, who use the camera as a tool to inspire conservation.