Capture One Pro 10.1 Adds Features, Camera Support

PhaseOne today updated their photo management and editing application, Capture One Pro, adding a number of new features, improved support for new cameras and enhanced image styling tools.

Capture One Pro 10.1 is a significant upgrade to the program, and the upgrade is free to existing users. The program has added the ability to view PSD files, as the company says “setting the stage for…Capture One…to serve as a front-end asset manager for Photoshop.”

Fujifilm users will have better conversions of their X-Trans files, with a redesigned RAW process providing access to some tools that weren’t available for the unique Fuji sensor.

The Styles workflow has been updated, allowing faster, easier application of custom styles and a new reset function makes it easier to quickly undo changes to evaluate images before and after changes have been applied.

Watermarking can now use a “token”, the same way that file naming and folder creation supports, so that watermarks can be dynamically created based on the name of the file.

Capture One Pro has added support for 13 new cameras, and dozens of new lenses. For a complete list of the new functions in Capture One Pro 10.1, see the press release below.

Capture One Pro 10.0 was released in December of 2016, and focused on speed and workflow. Our “what’s new” video with Phase One’s David Grover is available on our YouTube channel (and below.)

Phase One Video – What’s New With Capture One Pro 10.1

Digital Photo Pro Video – What’s New With Capture One Pro 10

Read our Capture One Pro 10.0 article on Digital Photo Pro.

PHASE ONE

RELEASES CAPTURE ONE PRO 10.1

Dedicated to Enriching the Capture One Pro Experience for Everyone

COPENHAGEN, May 4, 2017 – Phase One today released Capture One Pro 10.1 — adding many new key features, while improving existing ones, to make the Capture One workflow even more satisfying for photographers everywhere.

A continual dialogue with customers is helping to drive these developments. For top pros and for up-and-coming photographers, Phase One is dedicated to serving all those who seek new ways to reach their most challenging and creative goals.

New features in Capture One Pro 10.1 include:

• PSD file viewing support: Now photographers can send and receive working assets to and from Adobe Photoshop, setting the stage for the Capture One workflow to serve as a front-end asset manager for Photoshop;

• Improved X-Trans file support: Fujifilm camera users can now enjoy a newly redesigned RAW handling process, making their X-Trans files more flexible than ever while they are using Capture One Pro, and enabling tools that were not available in previous versions;

• A new master reset function allows quick and easy before/after viewing of images;

• Enhanced Styles workflow: A redesigned Styles user interface makes Styles selection easier and speeds up the style workflow;

• Tokenized Watermarking supports image-specific watermarking, both for processing and for print (great for filename-based references on contact sheets);

• Vectorscope Orientation for color wheels is now available;

• Apple Script Enhancements enable Mac users to automate tasks more effectively.

New camera and lens support

New camera support includes:

Pentax K-70

Pentax KP

Panasonic GH5

Nikon D5600

Nikon D3400

Fujifilm X-T20

Fujifilm X-A10

Fujifilm XQ2

Panasonic TZ85 ZS60 TZ80

Panasonic TZ100 ZS100 TZ101

Panasonic FZ2000/FZH1

Fuji X-Pro 2

Panasonic GX8

Sony a9

New lens profile support includes:

Nikon AF-P DX NIKKOR 70-300mm f/4.5-6.3G ED VR

Nikon 1 Nikkor VR 6.7-13 mm F/3.5-5.6

Nikon AF-S NIKKOR 105mm f/1.4E ED

Nikon AF-S NIKKOR 70–200mm f/2.8E FL ED VR

Panasonic Lumix G X Vario 35-100mm F2.8

Sigma 24mm F1.4 DG HSM | A #401

Sigma 50-100mm F1.8 DC HSM | Art #693

Sigma 85mm F1.4 DG HSM | A #321

Sony DT 55-200mm F4-5.6 (SAL55200)

Sony DT 55-200mm F4-5.6 SAM (SAL55200-2)

Sony E 18–200 mm F3.5-6.3 OSS (SEL18200)

Sony FE 100mm F2.8 STF GM OSS (SEL100STFGM)

Sony FE 85mm F1.8 (SEL85F18)

Sony Vario-Tessar T* FE 16–35 mm F4 ZA OSS (SEL1635Z)

Tamron SP 15-30mm F/2.8 Di VC USD

Tamron SP 150-600mm F/5-6.3 Di VC USD

Tamron SP 150-600mm F/5-6.3 Di VC USD G2

Zeiss Distagon T FE 35 mm F1.4 ZA (SEL35F14Z)

Zeiss Loxia 2.4/85 (E-mount)

Zeiss Milvus 2/135 (ZE-mount)

Zeiss Otus 1.4/28 (ZE-mount)

For a complete list of newly supported cameras and lenses, please go to: www.phaseone.com/download

Capture One 10.1 is dedicated to improving the Capture One Pro experience.

The full list of new features and enhancements follows:

• PSD support (read only)

o Capture One Pro can now display PSD assets in the viewer, leveraging Capture One’s cataloging ability as a front-end for working with PSD files. Save PSDs from Photoshop with “maximize compatibility” enabled to view the returning asset in Capture One. (See release notes for complete information.)

• Delete Functionality

o Deleting images has been revised and appended with a new function to give more control over the culling process.

o As in previous versions, in an album, ‘delete’ removes the selected variant from the collection.

o Move to Catalog Trash (new feature) – Deletes from the collection, and sends the linked image to the Catalog/Session trash. This is especially useful for cleaning up albums in catalogs and at the same time removing the source file.

o As in previous versions, Delete from Disk removes the asset from the application and deletes the source image permanently from disk (after accepting the confirmation box).

• Redesigned X-trans support:

o Fuji Camera users sporting X-trans type sensors can now leverage the Capture One suite of tools: the LCC, Chromatic Aberration Analysis and Purple Fringing suppression tools can now all be used in the workflow.

o X-trans files are now also supported via OpenCL.

o Capture One 10.1 supports the Fuji Compressed RAW format

• Master temporary reset — Hold the alt key and click the master reset icon to see a quick before/after of the adjusted RAW file.

• The Styles UI is redesigned, allowing easier preview of large style collections and nested style collections without obscuring the main viewer with the menu.

• Token Watermarking

o The popular token technology comes to the Watermarking tool. Create a watermark with dynamically named content (e.g., file name) in a matter of clicks. Text and tokens can be mixed (as with other tools). The feature is also available in the Print watermark dialog.

o The quality of the Watermark text is improved, (this is especially noticeable in small file outputs).

• Vectorscope orientation color-wheels for Colorists

o The orientation of the color-wheels can be changed to the industry standard “Vectorscope” layout favored by video grading applications.

• Apple script

o More functionality has been added to the scripting dictionary, allowing the power user access to new automation routines. The functions added or improved are listed below:

o Import

Keywords,

Batch Rename/Batch Counter,

Current collection,

Next Capture Adjustments (configuration), Output counter,

Selections (improved syntax),

Camera controls,

Stop live view,

Sync folder,

Adjustments clipboard (copy/paste), Logging/Error message improvements

• OpenCL UX improvements have been made to the initialization process, with better messaging and status/result/troubleshooting tips in the preferences.

Availability and Pricing

Capture One Pro 10.1 for Mac and Windows is available now and free to current Capture One Pro 10 customers. New customers may purchase Capture One Pro 10 for 299 USD/EUR at www.phaseone.com/store and from Phase One authorized partners worldwide (please see www.phaseone.com/partners)

Capture One Pro is also available by subscription. A single-user subscription is available for 20 USD/EUR per month or as a prepaid annual plan for 180 USD/EUR. Please see all subscription and upgrade options at www.phaseone.com/store.