Capture One 11.1 Brings Enhanced Workflow And User Experience

Phase One Releases Capture One 11.1
Update Provides New Resource Hub, Expanded Camera Support and Improved Workflow
COPENHAGEN, Apr. 19, 2018 – Phase One, the world’s leading manufacturer of high-end digital camera systems, today released Capture One 11.1, a feature release to the industry’s premier RAW conversion and image editing software. The release enhances the Capture One user experience, through a new support platform and functionality updates to ensure a faster, smoother workflow. Improved Styles and presets workflow, support for 11 new cameras, including Sony A7 Mk III and Fuji X-H1 and 10 new lenses, including Tamron lenses for both Nikon and Canon, and an all-new Resource Hub are among the latest updates.
“Capture One remains dedicated to the needs of ambitious photographers. These latest updates introduce an extension to camera and lens support, as well as an all-new Resource Hub. The Resource Hub is an in-app portal that allows users to easily access news, tutorials, updates and much more – all designed to inspire photographers and ensure the best workflow and user experience in Capture One,” said Jan Hyldebrandt-Larsen, VP Software Business at Phase One.
NEW FEATURES AND TOOLS IN CAPTURE ONE 11.1
IMPROVED STYLES AND PRESETS
A new workflow adds a much faster way to apply both Styles and Presets to a Layer on one or multiple images, offering a direct control of opacity, imperative to wedding and portrait photographers.
Furthermore, a new Spring Styles Pack is included, offering bright pastel color grading to images, particularly helpful to wedding, portrait and landscape photography.
RESOURCE HUB
The Resource Hub has been introduced to offer quick access to free learning resources via a dynamic on-screen portal. Tutorials, news, webinars, blog posts and much more are offered in one convenient location to improve the user experience and learning curve with Capture One.
NORMALIZATION TOOL
The normalization tool provides a reference point for exposure and white balance for batch adjustments, now allowing any color to be used when previously the only option was a neutral grey.
NEW CAMERA AND LENS SUPPORT
The Capture One R&D team, alongside our color scientists, analyze hundreds of images from each camera to provide photographers access to the best out of box experience with natural profiles. Below outlines the new camera and lens additions that Capture One 11.1 supports. A full list of supported cameras can be found here: www.phaseone.com/supported-cameras
New camera support includes:
- Fujifilm X-H1
- Leica M262
- Leica CL
- Leica X-U
- Leica V-Lux Typ 114
- Leica TL2
- Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mk III
- Olympus E-PL9
- Panasonic G9
- Panasonic GH5S
- Sony A7 Mk III
New lens support includes:
- Canon lens:
- Canon EF 24-105mm f/4L IS II USM
- Leica lenses:
- Leica Elmarit M 2.8/90
- Leica Summicron M 2/90
- Sony lenses:
- Sony E 18-135mm f/3.5-5.6 OSS (SEL18135)
- Sony FE 24-105mm F4 G OSS (SEL24105G)
- Tamron lenses:
- Tamron SP 70-200mm F/2.8 Di VC USD G2 A025
- Tamron SP 35mm F/1.8 Di VC USD F012
- Tamron 28-300mm F/3.5-6.3 Di VC PZD A010
- Tamron SP 90mm F/2.8 Di MACRO 1:1 VC USD F017
- Tamron 16-300mm F/3.5-6.3 Di II VC PZD MACRO B016
CAPTURE PILOT 2.0
Capture Pilot 2.0 adds camera control support for Sony, allowing users to change camera settings of the tethered camera directly from your iOS device.*
AVAILABILITY AND PRICING
Capture One 11.1 is available now for the Mac and Windows operating systems online at www.phaseone.com/store and from Phase One authorized partners worldwide www.phaseone.com/partners.
Capture One Pro
Owners of Capture One Pro 11 perpetual and subscribers can update for free by downloading. New customers can purchase Capture One Pro 11 for 299 USD or 279 EUR. Capture One Pro 11 is also available by subscription. A single-user subscription is 20 USD/EUR per month for a 12-month plan or a 180 USD/EUR prepaid subscription, paid annually.
Owners of Capture One Pro 9 and 10 can upgrade for 119 USD/EUR
Capture One Pro Sony
Owners of Capture One Pro Sony 11 can upgrade for free by downloading. New customers can purchase Capture One Pro Sony 11 for 79 USD/EUR.
Owners of Capture One Pro Sony 9 and 10 can upgrade for 69 USD/EUR.
Download a 30-day trial
A fully functional version of Capture One is available for a 30-day trial. Download the trial here: www.phaseone.com/download
Please see all products and payment options at www.phaseone.com/store.
*Requires in app purchase.
Requires that the Camera has tethered support in Capture One Pro/Capture One Pro Sony