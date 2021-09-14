Canon Unveils Two Budget Lenses for Full Frame R Cameras

By Dan Havlik
Published September 14, 2021
Published in News
Photo of Canon RF 100-400 lens

Canon just introduced the new RF16mm F2.8 STM and RF100–400mm F5.6–8 IS USM lenses. These two “budget-friendly” lenses are designed for photographers moving into the company’s R-series camera line, Canon said.

“Both lenses invite current EOS R series users and those who are considering a move to Canon’s prominent mirrorless system, such as the EOS R or EOS RP, to expand their content creation abilities with the visual drama of an ultra-wide-angle lens and true telephoto-only zoom lens,” Canon explained in a press release this morning.

The Canon RF16mm F2.8 STM and RF100–400mm F5.6–8 IS USM lenses are slated to go on sale in October 2021 for $299 and $649, respectively. Canon also today officially announced the new EOS R3, a pro-grade full frame mirrorless camera that will go on sale in November 2021 for $5999.

Here’s a rundown of the details of the two new Canon RF lenses.

Canon RF16mm F2.8 STM

Photo of Canon RF 16mm lens

 

  • Lightweight and affordable
  • Bright f/2.8 maximum aperture
  • Designed for landscape, architecture, and travel photography
  • Also suited for vlogging, compatible with EOS Webcam Utility software
  • STM Motor designed to provide smooth focusing when recording video
  • Minimum focus distance of 5.11 inches
  • 43mm filter thread
  • Price: $299
  • Availability: October 2021

Canon RF100–400mm F5.6–8 IS USM

Photo of Canon RF 100-400mm lens

  • Hand-holdable and affordable
  • Designed for portraits, documenting events, sports, birding, and wildlife
  • Accepts optional Canon RF 1.4x and 2x tele extenders
  • Similar image quality to EF 70-300mm f/4-5.6 IS II USM but lighter
  • Up to 5.5-Stops optical IS and 6-stops correction with coordinated IS
  • Nano USM for high-speed and smooth AF
  • Smooth and nearly silent AF during video recording
  • Close-focusing capabilities even at 400mm, 0.41x magnification
  • 9-blade aperture, for smooth backgrounds/foregrounds
  • 67mm filter thread
  • Price: $649
  • Availability: October 2021

Related Articles

Leave a Comment