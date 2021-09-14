Canon Unveils Two Budget Lenses for Full Frame R Cameras

Canon just introduced the new RF16mm F2.8 STM and RF100–400mm F5.6–8 IS USM lenses. These two “budget-friendly” lenses are designed for photographers moving into the company’s R-series camera line, Canon said.

“Both lenses invite current EOS R series users and those who are considering a move to Canon’s prominent mirrorless system, such as the EOS R or EOS RP, to expand their content creation abilities with the visual drama of an ultra-wide-angle lens and true telephoto-only zoom lens,” Canon explained in a press release this morning.

The Canon RF16mm F2.8 STM and RF100–400mm F5.6–8 IS USM lenses are slated to go on sale in October 2021 for $299 and $649, respectively. Canon also today officially announced the new EOS R3, a pro-grade full frame mirrorless camera that will go on sale in November 2021 for $5999.

Here’s a rundown of the details of the two new Canon RF lenses.

Canon RF16mm F2.8 STM

Lightweight and affordable

Bright f/2.8 maximum aperture

Designed for landscape, architecture, and travel photography

Also suited for vlogging, compatible with EOS Webcam Utility software

STM Motor designed to provide smooth focusing when recording video

Minimum focus distance of 5.11 inches

43mm filter thread

Price: $299

Availability: October 2021

Canon RF100–400mm F5.6–8 IS USM