Canon Unveils Two Budget Lenses for Full Frame R Cameras

Canon just introduced the new RF16mm F2.8 STM and RF100–400mm F5.6–8 IS USM lenses. These two “budget-friendly” lenses are designed for photographers moving into the company’s R-series camera line, Canon said.
“Both lenses invite current EOS R series users and those who are considering a move to Canon’s prominent mirrorless system, such as the EOS R or EOS RP, to expand their content creation abilities with the visual drama of an ultra-wide-angle lens and true telephoto-only zoom lens,” Canon explained in a press release this morning.
The Canon RF16mm F2.8 STM and RF100–400mm F5.6–8 IS USM lenses are slated to go on sale in October 2021 for $299 and $649, respectively. Canon also today officially announced the new EOS R3, a pro-grade full frame mirrorless camera that will go on sale in November 2021 for $5999.
Here’s a rundown of the details of the two new Canon RF lenses.
Canon RF16mm F2.8 STM
- Lightweight and affordable
- Bright f/2.8 maximum aperture
- Designed for landscape, architecture, and travel photography
- Also suited for vlogging, compatible with EOS Webcam Utility software
- STM Motor designed to provide smooth focusing when recording video
- Minimum focus distance of 5.11 inches
- 43mm filter thread
- Price: $299
- Availability: October 2021
Canon RF100–400mm F5.6–8 IS USM
- Hand-holdable and affordable
- Designed for portraits, documenting events, sports, birding, and wildlife
- Accepts optional Canon RF 1.4x and 2x tele extenders
- Similar image quality to EF 70-300mm f/4-5.6 IS II USM but lighter
- Up to 5.5-Stops optical IS and 6-stops correction with coordinated IS
- Nano USM for high-speed and smooth AF
- Smooth and nearly silent AF during video recording
- Close-focusing capabilities even at 400mm, 0.41x magnification
- 9-blade aperture, for smooth backgrounds/foregrounds
- 67mm filter thread
- Price: $649
- Availability: October 2021