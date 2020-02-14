Canon Is Developing EOS R5 & Introduces EOS Rebel T8i

Canon’s EOS R5 full-frame mirrorless camera

In the past week, there were a number of important camera announcements, including a few from Canon, which included the development of what it calls its most advanced full-frame mirrorless camera, the EOS R5, as well as introducing the latest EOS Rebel, the T8i DSLR, and a new 24-105mm lens for its R full-frame system.

Here’s a synopsis of each announcement:

Development of EOS R5

The development of a new Canon EOS R5 full-frame mirrorless camera is in the works. New features include:

A newly designed CMOS sensor and new image processor.

High-speed continuous shooting up to approximately 20 frames per second (FPS) when using the silent shutter and up to approximately 12 fps when using the mechanical shutter

8K-resolution video recording

IBIS (in-body image stabilization) in conjunction with the in-lens or optical IS

Dual-card slots

Automatic transfer of image files from device to Canon’s new cloud platform

In the same press release, Canon said it’s developing seven RF lenses and two RF-lens extenders, which are scheduled for release during 2020, including the RF 100-500mm F4.5-7.1 L IS USM, Extender RF 1.4x and Extender RF 2x.

New Canon EOS Rebel T8i DSLR

This week, Canon also announced its latest entry-level Rebel DSLR, the Canon EOS Rebel T8i. Here’s a list of some of the most notable specs and features:

A new 24-megapixel CMOS (APS-C) sensor

Dual Pixel CMOS AF with Eye-detection (Servo)

Optical viewfinder with a 45-point all cross-type AF system

Face- and Eye-detection features in live view

4K-resolution video capture

A new DIGIC 8 processor

Continuous Shooting at up to 7.0 fps

Swiveling 3-inch Touch Screen LCD

Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity

Canon says the new EOS Rebel T8i will be available in two configurations $749 (body only) and $899 (with the EF-S 18-55mm F4-5.6 IS STM kit lens).

Canon’s New Budget RF 24-105mm STM Standard Zoom Lens

Canon also announced a new affordable RF 24-105mm lens, which is a compact lens that includes optical IS, but is only 3.5 inches in length and weighs 13.9 oz. Canon says the lens also has Movie Servo AF using STM (stepping-motor) technology, which provides benefits for both video and still shooting. It also has a minimum focus distance of O.43 feet. The new Canon EOS RF 24-105mm F4-7.1 IS STM lens will cost $399, although it will be included in Canon’s body-and-lens kits for various EOS R and RP cameras.

For more on each announcement, see the below press releases:

The Next Generation: Canon Announces The Development Of The Company’s Most Advanced Full-Frame Mirrorless Camera Ever – The EOS R5

The Company will Also Develop Seven RF Lenses and Two RF Lens Extenders in 2020

MELVILLE, NY, February 12, 2020 – Canon U.S.A. Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, today announced that its parent company, Canon Inc., is developing the highly anticipated Canon EOS R5 full- frame mirrorless camera. The camera will feature a newly designed CMOS sensor and new image processor, along with new state-of-the- art optical technologies the company has been able to cultivate through its long history of groundbreaking camera and digital imaging solutions development. In addition, Canon plans to release seven RF lenses and two RF lens extenders that are currently in development. These new photography tools will help to continue to strengthen the EOS R system and cement the RF mount as an industry leader.

“Today’s announcement comes as a direct result of the tireless effort of Canon engineers who have been tasked with developing the next generation of Canon EOS R camera and RF lenses to help elevate the popular system that was announced in 2018,” said Kazuto Ogawa, president and chief operating officer, Canon U.S.A., Inc. “In developing the new camera, Canon listened to extensive user-feedback from a variety of photographers. The outcome is a camera and lenses that will delight a variety of shooters and further helps to demonstrate Canon’s commitment to full-frame mirrorless cameras and lenses.”

The EOS R System was initially developed to provide engineers with the ability to design lenses that were thought to be impossible to create previously. The wide lens mount diameter, shorter back focus, and high-speed system for transmitting data between camera and lens have resulted in an imaging system that delivers higher image quality and greater ease-of-use than ever before.

The new full-frame mirrorless camera currently under development will fully leverage the advantages of the EOS R System, helping to produce a camera that features high-speed continuous shooting and 8K video recording. Furthermore, the camera will provide photographers with more efficient workflows thanks to improved transmission functionality, operability and reliability. These enhancements, along with many others, will help to further elevate and solidify the EOS Series concept of “Speed, Comfort and High- Image-Quality.”

Canon’s EOS R5, the first of the next generation of full-frame mirrorless cameras planned for EOS R System, will include a newly developed CMOS sensor. The new sensor will enable enhanced features such as high-speed continuous shooting up to approximately 20 frames-per-second (FPS) when using the silent shutter and up to approximately 12 FPS when using the mechanical shutter – A feature professional sports and wildlife photographers will find to be extremely impactful on their ability to capture fast-moving subjects. From a video perspective, the camera’s 8K video capture capability will prepare videographers for the future of movie-making- capturing 8K footage today allows for even higher-quality 4K productions in addition to the ability to extract high-resolution still images from the video footage. The EOS R5 will be the first Canon camera equipped with IBIS (In Body Image Stabilization) and when used in conjunction with the extremely effective in-lens stabilization (IS), will allow photographers to handhold the camera in light levels not previously imagined. Additionally, the camera will also feature dual-card slots and will support the automatic transfer of image files from the device to the Canon’s new cloud platform.

Alongside the EOS R5, Canon is also developing seven RF lenses and two RF lens extenders scheduled for release during 2020, including the RF 100-500mm F4.5-7.1 L IS USM, Extender RF 1.4x and Extender RF 2x.

Bring the Firsts, the Lasts and the In- Between Moments to Life: Capture Photos and Videos with the New EOS Rebel T8i Camera

New Camera Delivers Vertical Video and Advanced Control for Maximum Creative Output

MELVILLE, NY, February 12, 2020 – Whatever your family dynamic, there are certain moments with the ones you love that deserve to be remembered. In the spirit of capturing powerful moments that last a lifetime, Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, unveiled today the Canon EOS Rebel T8i. The newest and highest-performing Rebel camera within the Canon lineup features the DIGIC 8 Image Processor, eye-detection in live view, 4K video, clean 4K HDMI outputˆ, and is the first EOS DSLR with vertical video1 all within a compact and lightweight body to bring photography and videos to life.

“Our commitment to high-quality and high-performing DSLR cameras is unwavering,” said Kazuto Ogawa, president and chief operating officer, Canon U.S.A., Inc. “Visual storytelling is not one size fits all, and in order to encourage our current and future customers to explore their content creation journey and make it easier for people to explore the art of photography and the power of an image, it is imperative that the next EOS Rebel provide high-quality still imagery, high-speed shooting capabilities as well as top notch video functionality.”

The Greatness Within the EOS Rebel T8i

The compact and lightweight EOS Rebel T8i camera is ideal for documenting the early days on the soccer field and aspiring shutterbugs looking to go beyond the “Auto” feature. This camera includes:

Optical Viewfinder with a 45-point All Cross- type AF System with Face Detect to ensure images are in focus

24 Megapixel CMOS (APS-C) Sensor Continuous Shooting at up to 7.0 fps 4K UHD, Full HD up to 24P

Equipped with an Approx. 220,000 Pixel New AE Sensor and EOS iTR AF (Face Detection) Fast & Accurate Dual Pixel CMOS AF with Eye- detection (Servo)

Vari-angle, 3.0-inch LCD Touch Screen Advanced Control with AF-ON Button and Quick Control Dial

Compatible with an extensive line of Canon EF and EF-S lenses, this model can capture vertical video and has multiple connectivity options using Bluetooth® and WiFi® technology, making it ideal for vlogging, uploading content to social media platforms, and web services or for day-to-day usage when capturing life’s most precious moments.

Pricing

The EOS Rebel T8i camera body has an estimated retail price of $749.99 and the EOS Rebel T8i kit with EF-S 18-55mm F4-5.6 IS STM lens has an estimated retail price of $899.99.

Adding to your Lens Arsenal: Canon Introduces its New RF 24-105mm STM Standard Zoom Lens

New Compact, Lightweight Standard Zoom RF

Lens is Ideal for Users Looking to Add to their RF Lens Collection at an Affordable Price

MELVILLE, NY, February 12, 2020 – Whether it’s evoking an emotion, telling a story or reminiscing about a moment in time, visual creators of all levels know that a high quality, trusted lens is necessary to capture the essence and power of an image. Creating for the creators, Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, today announced the introduction of its newest RF lens, the RF 24-105mm F4-7.1 IS STM standard zoom lens. The new compact and lightweight RF lens will be the perfect addition to a creator’s collection, delivering on quality output at an affordable price.

“Since the introduction of the EOS R system in late 2018, our goal has always been to develop full-frame mirrorless cameras and lenses to match every skill level of photographers, from entry-level to advanced professionals,” said Kazuto Ogawa, president and chief operating officer, Canon U.S.A., Inc. “Having a firm grasp on the needs of our customers looking for an impressive compact, lightweight lens at an affordable price point, the RF 24-105mm lens is the quintessential lens to have in any creator’s camera bag.”

Cementing Canon’s vision for the EOS R line to become as widely popular as its celebrated lineup of EOS DSLR line, the new RF 24- 105mm F4-7.1 IS STM lens pairs quality output with an affordable price. The lens is compact enough to carry every day, at 3.5in (88.8mm) in length and weighing in at 13.9oz (395g) and has a long zoom range starting 24mm wide within compact and lightweight body. The new lens also possesses Optical Image Stabilization Technology, which helps steady camera shake up to five stops¹, reducing image blur. The lens also includes Movie Servo AF using STM (stepping- motor) technology that contributes to both fast auto focus for still images as well as smooth, quiet auto focus for video in conjunction with camera’s Dual Pixel CMOS AF on compatible Canon full-frame mirrorless cameras.

Additional noteworthy features of the RF 24-105mm STM standard zoom lens include: Control Ring for Direct Setting Changes 12-pin Communication System Maximum Magnification of 0.4x at 105mm Minimum focus distance of .13m (0.43ft) using Center Focus Macro

Availability and Pricing

The Canon EOS RF 24-105mm F4-7.1 IS STM lens has an estimated retail price of $399.99 for the lens only.* It will also be sold as a body- and-lens kit with the EOS R and RP cameras.