Canon Adds Feature-Packed PowerShot SX740 HS To The Entry-Level Market

As the latest to join the PowerShot family, Canon PowerShot SX740 HS comes with a host of features geared towards entry-level photographers, vloggers and travelers who want to upgrade from their smartphone cameras. The new digital compact camera boasts of a 40x Optical Zoom Lens, a 20.3 Megapixel CMOS sensor and a DIGIC 8 Image Processor. It’s also the first in the PowerShot line to have 4K video capabilities. Other notable features include dual-sensing image stabilization, up to 7.4 fps continuous high-speed shooting, built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth technology and a 3.0-inch LCD screen that rotates 180 degrees.

The new Canon PowerShot SX740 HS will be available in late August for $399.99.

See the press release below.

Long Zoom In A Small Package: Canon Introduces PowerShot SX740 HS Digital Camera

Latest Addition to PowerShot Family Provides a Multitude of Features for Entry-Level Photographers

MELVILLE, N.Y., July 31, 2018 – Whether your family is always on the go, you are an up-and-coming vlogger or you enjoy posting photos to social media, a compact digital camera capable of producing high quality images is a necessity. Today, Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, introduced the new PowerShot SX740 HS digital camera boasting a 40x Optical Zoom Lens (equivalent to 24-960mm), a 20.3 Megapixel* CMOS imaging sensor and 4K video capabilities, which is a first in the PowerShot series.

“We remain committed to incorporating the latest technologies and innovations into Canon products that help meet the needs of our customers,” said Kazuto Ogawa, president and COO, Canon U.S.A., Inc. “As we continue to grow the popular PowerShot SX-series, we are excited to offer more imaging solutions that encourage visual storytelling.”

Featuring a DIGIC 8 Image Processor, dual-sensing image stabilization, automatic image transfer, feature assistant and a 3.0-inch LCD screen that rotates 180 degrees, the PowerShot SX740 HS helps make transitioning away from smartphone photography fun and easy. With high-speed continuous shooting up to 7.4fps, an ergonomic design and built-in Wi-Fi®** and Bluetooth®*** technology, you can easily capture life’s greatest moments with the PowerShot SX740 HS.

Availability and Pricing

The PowerShot SX740 HS will be available for purchase in late August for $399.99****. To purchase this product or for more information about Canon U.S.A products, visit http://shop.usa.canon.com.