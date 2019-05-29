Camera & Photo Learning News Digest: Shooting with Waterproof Cameras, #NoFilter How-To Book And More

I shot this photo of my son with a waterproof point-and-shoot after he jumped into a pool.

Photo Tips—Waterproof Cameras:

Rugged-and-waterproof point-and-shoots have been around for more than a dozen years. But camera manufacturers keep improving them. For example, you can go farther underwater without needing a special housing to keep it waterproof. Many have wireless features. And there are a lot of accessories to go with them, as well.

In fact, just last week, Olympus updated one of the most popular and diverse models, the Tough TG series—The Olympus Tough TG-6. There isn’t a dramatic difference between this model and the previous model, the TG-5. However, the TG-5 is a very versatile camera that can capture very good quality images above and below the water.

In looking over the tech specs, it doesn’t appear that there’s a lot of new features on the camera. However, if you’ve never tried shooting with an underwater camera, you’ll get a kick out of it, for sure. I’ve included a couple of my own photos, one of my son and one of my daughter, that I’ve shot using different waterproof cameras over the years.

Waterproof Camera Tips: But using a waterproof camera is a bit different than using a normal point-and-shoot. To help you get started, here are a few tips to help you get better shots and video:

Be sure that you close compartments on waterproof cameras. If water gets inside your camera, it will ruin it. So, carefully read the instructions or manual for closing compartments on your camera. Light doesn’t travel as easily through water as it does through air. You can see this if you dive just a little bit underwater. The deeper you go, the darker it gets. Light falls off quickly. So, you’ll need to get up close to your subjects since they get much darker as they move away from you. Make sure your camera is attached to your wrist. Rugged cameras are waterproof, but most don’t float.

How-to Book—#NoFilter: Get Creative With Photography:

As a teacher, photographer and author, I know how challenging it is to write an instructional book on any subject. But it’s particularly difficult in the visual arts. You need to write very clearly for your readers so that they feel as if a photography teacher is right there in front of them showing them the right way to do things.

A new book published by Laurence King, #NoFilter: Get Creative With Photography, $12.99, does just that. It really does a remarkable job of both inspiring and instructing. The author, Natalia Price-Cabrera, has compiled more than 60 different techniques and methods, which range from digital to analog. Each of them are also listed in one of three levels of ability.

Some techniques are really just fun—like shooting through your sunglasses. Others are more involved: For example, creating sun prints or distorting your images with the contents of your kitchen cabinets. The book, which includes more than 100 photos, diagrams and illustrations, is available at laurenceking.com at laurenceking.com/product/nofilter/

Great Father’s Day gift—Create a printed photo book:

Do you have a collection of great family photos that you’d like to show your Dad or Grandfather? If you do, why not put together a volume of photos and get one, or several, printed? These days you can do it online. Then, you can even have them mailed to you overnight so you can get your photo book quickly.

Here are a few popular online services to get your photos printed in a great looking, hardcover book….and be sure to keep an eye out for deals and sales, particularly during the holidays:

New Fine-Art Photography Book—Signs by Lee Friedlander:

There are few photographers who are better than Lee Friedlander at finding poetry in seemingly mundane or hackneyed subjects, whether it’s a reflection in a storefront, a worn-out bent fence or a casual self-portrait. In this new book, Signs by Lee Friedlander ($75, Hardcover, 11.75 x 12.5 inches,. 120 pages,144 duotone photographs), the photographer turns his lens to lettering.

But in his hands, he’s not rehashing some dull homage to Andy Warhol. No, what Friedlander delivers is much more vibrant and alive. It’s because he depicts these hand-lettered ads, storefront windows or massive billboards in carefully considered compositions that often have a sense of gentle humor mixed with a subtle pathos.

The book will be published by Fraenkel Gallery (which will have a show in July, 2019 to coincide with the book), and includes a wide array of signs, including wheat-paste posters, Coca-Cola ads, prices for milk, road signs, stop signs, neon lights, movie marquees and graffiti.

