Camera & Photo Learning News Digest: Garry Winogrand, Adobe Tools And More

There’s a lot to enjoy and learn at the Brooklyn Museum’s Garry Winogrand “Color” photography exhibition, which just recently opened and will run through December 8. Although Winogrand is better known for his black-and-white images that pioneered the “snapshot aesthetic,” the photographer also shot more than 45,000 color slides in the 1950s and 1960s. The museum is showing 400 of these rarely or never-before seen slides. For more, go to brooklynmuseum.org/exhibitions/garry_winogrand

New Software Tools And Tutorials: One of the benefits of having a cloud-based software suite, like Adobe’s Creative Cloud, is that the company can continually update individual apps or a series of apps to expand features. It can also provide guidance on using those tools. Earlier this week, Adobe did both: It released several new features for various versions of Lightroom, its photo management and editing app, as well as Adobe Creative Raw, and it also included new tutorials.

One welcome feature that Adobe included in the May update is a new slider (to Lightroom CC for Mac, Windows, iOS, Android, and ChromeOS, Lightroom Classic, and Camera Raw) called “Texture.” According to Adobe, it’s the first slider they’ve added to the app in a few years and it’s “designed to help either accentuate or smooth medium-sized details such as skin, bark and hair. By isolating only medium-sized details, Texture can smooth skin without affecting pore details (delivering a natural smoothing effect) or accentuate bark or hair without increasing the presence of noise or impacting bokeh.”

For those who want to learn about the tools they’re using in Lightroom (specifically Lightroom CC and Classic) Adobe has produced tutorials that provide step-by-step interactive guidance, allowing you to follow along with how the photographer made his or her corrections. The iOS and Android versions will also include tutorial help. According to Adobe, “instead of having to watch in a different window or even on another device and then attempt to follow-along within the app, the interactive tutorials provide access to the photo from the tutorial directly on your device and then walk you through each edit, step-by-step. You actually adjust each slider with guidance and instruction provided by the instructors along the way.”

Street Scene 2019 Photo Contest: A great way to elevate the quality of your photography is to take to the street and work at capturing the energy and spontaneity you see there and turn it into an exceptional image. If you think you have an image that depicts that energy, consider entering it our Street Scene 2019 Photo Contest. We want to see your best photographs that capture a candid moment, an interaction of people, places, forms and light that tell a unique story. For more, check out: https://www.dpmag.com/photo-contests/street-scene/

New Products — Polaroid Originals OneStep 2: Stranger Things Edition : To coincide with the upcoming third season of the sci-fi TV series, “Stranger Things” this summer on Netflix, Polaroid Originals has designed a new analog instant camera ($109.99) and special edition film pack ($17.99) that, the company says, “will turn your world Upside Down.” To get you in the spirit of things, the new Polaroid Originals OneStep 2: Stranger Things Edition even flips the Polaroid logo upside down. Like most instant-film cameras, this model has a fixed-focus lens and a built-in flash. It also comes with a USB charging port and a self-timer. The company says the camera is compatible with a new generation of Polaroid Originals i-Type and 600 instant films. For more, go to polaroidoriginals.com

Wedding Photography : If you ever wondered how pro photographers look for new subjects to shoot, consider the following story that ran in the May 5, 2019 edition of the New York Times, titled, “An Emotional Photograph is There for the Taking” by Daniel Boritz. There were several pro photographers interviewed, including Rylee Hitcener, Lucy Cueno, Emilia Schobeiri and Heather Jowett. The article discusses the trend of how wedding couples are including a “first look” moment on their wedding day, which the article says is often “a private reveal, between the two of them (and usually a photographer).” The story appeared in the Vows section of the Style print edition. You can also find it here