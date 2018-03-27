broncolor Gen NEXT Contest For Young Photographers Opens On March 28

Heads up, young and talented photographers! Broncolor is set to open the Gen NEXT contest on March 28 in search of the next batch of Gen NEXT ambassadors. Photographers aged 18-30 years are eligible to share their best and most inspiring work for this competition. Now on its fifth year, broncolor has partnered with SanDisk and G-Technology to award exceptional prizes to the winning photographers.

This year’s Gen NEXT ambassadors will receive broncolor equipment worth over $22,000, plus memory solutions from SanDisk and G-Technology. In their two-year stint as ambassadors, their work will be showcased on gennext.broncolor.com, represent cooperative partners at events, and enjoy other benefits from broncolor.

See the press release below.

broncolor Gen NEXT contest starts March 28

For the fifth year, broncolor is looking for young photographers with exceptional talent and creative visions to become the new Gen NEXT ambassadors. This year, broncolor is proud to announce the cooperation with SanDisk and G-Technology.

Those selected as Gen NEXT ambassadors will be outfitted with broncolor equipment worth more than $22,000, along with memory solutions from SanDisk and G-Technology. As part of the two-year program, ambassadors will have their work showcased on gennext.broncolor.com, represent cooperative partners at selected events, and receive valuable input and support throughout

Are you the future of photography?

The contest is open worldwide to photographers aged 18-30 years. To be considered, share your most inspiring work by uploading a maximum of three images from any field of photography to the official contest website between March 28 and May 18, 2018. Winners will be announced in June 2018.

View Contest Details

View Previous Winners