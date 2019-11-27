Black Friday Deals: For Photographers & Content Creators

Digital Photo’s Black Friday 2019 Deals:

Now through this Friday, November 29, you can buy a one-year subscription to Adobe Creative Cloud, which includes Photoshop, Premiere Pro, After Effects and more, for around $29 a month or, if you want to pre-pay for the entire year, you’ll pay around $359. After the sale, it’ll go back to the usual monthly fee of around $52 or $599 for the whole year. For more, go to Adobe’s Creative Cloud page: adobe.com/creativecloud/plans.html?red=a Canon EOS 5D Mark IV DSLR Camera with 24-105mm f/4L II Lens and Accessory Kit: At B&H, you can save $800 on the this full-frame DSLR kit from Canon, which includes a 24-105mm f/4L II lens and an accessory kit. There are other sales on Canon’s mirrorless cameras, both full-frame and APS-C models, and, of course, lenses. To check out the EOS 5D Mark IV DSLR Camera with 24-105mm f/4L II Lens and Accessory Kit, go to B&H.

Sigma's 35mm F1.4 DG HSM Art Lens is $250 off, for just $649. The lens is great for a high-quality, wide-angle perspective on landscapes, portraits, still-lifes, close-ups and casual snaps. Save on other high-performance Sigma Art Prime lenses. Deals end December 5. For more, go to sigmaphoto.com/black-friday

It’s that time of year again, when photographers and content creators look for great deals on cameras, lenses, software or accessories. If you’re looking to pick up some gear during this Black Friday 2019 week, check out the following list for rebates, sales, price drops and more.