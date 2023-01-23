Astonishing Underwater Photography

Humans have made contact with the inhabitants of an alien world and they are closer to home than many of us may realize. They live underwater in a strange and scary and often staggeringly beautiful environment, with new discoveries made every year. More than 70% of the earth’s surface is ocean, and more than 80% of that underwater territory remains unexplored.

But as anyone who has ever dabbled in underwater photography knows, making great photographs underwater is particularly challenging. The photographers who are able to consistently deliver dramatic and colorful underwater photographs are deserving of praise—and prizes!

What follows are the winners of Underwater Photography Guide’s 11th annual Ocean Art Underwater Photography Competition. Entrants to the 2022 contest came from nearly 100 countries and the winners will take home more than $100,000 in global dive travel prizes. Read on to see the newest winners of the world’s largest underwater photography competition, and stick around to the end for a deep dive into the amazing photograph that won Best of Show.