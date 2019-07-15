Amazon Prime Day 2019 Deals: Find Great Deals On Camera Gear And Camera Accessories

This is the fifth year Amazon is holding its Prime Day sales event, which runs for two days—today, July 15th and tomorrow, July 16th. And while in the past, Amazon’s Prime Day hasn’t always provided tremendous value for photographers on some camera gear, you will find some deals, particularly on select lenses, software, printers and other camera and photo accessories.
Check back, since we’ll be adding new products to the list as we learn of them. Here are few of the products you’ll find so far. We expect the sales on these it:
Sony SEL2470Z E Mount – Full Frame Vario T 24-70mm F4.0 Zeiss Zoom Lens
Prime Day Price: $590.84 (Save: $207.16)
Rokinon AF 35mm f/1.4 Auto Focus Wide Angle Full Frame Lens for Sony FE Mount, Black (IO3514-E)
Prime Day Price: $440.52 (Save: $155.48)
AmazonBasics Portable Foldable Photo Studio Box with LED Light – 25 x 30 x 25 Inches
Prime Day Price: $ $95.02 (Save: $40.97)
PaintShop Pro 2019 Ultimate – Photo Editing & Bonus Collection
Prime Day Price: $49.99 (Save: $50)
Adobe Premiere Rush | Video editing software, mobile & desktop | 12-month Subscription with auto-renewal, PC/Mac
Prime Day Price: $95.99 (Save: $23.89)
DSLR Camera Bag Waterproof Camera Sling Backpack with Rain Cover Outdoor Travel Backpack Camera Bag Case by Baoluo
Prime Day Price: $38.39 (Save: $9.60)
Canon TS8120 Wireless All-In-One Printer with Scanner and Copier
Prime Day Price: $69.04 (Save: $110.95)
HP OfficeJet Pro 6968 All-in-One Wireless Printer (T0F28A)
Prime Day Price: $69.99 (Save: $80.00)
Apple iPad Pro (10.5-inch, Wi-Fi + Cellular, 256GB) – Silver (Previous Model)
Prime Day Price: $629.00 (Save: $300.00)
Wacom Intuos Graphics Drawing Tablet with 3 Bonus Software included, 7.9″x 6.3″, Black (CTL4100)
Prime Day Price: $49.95 (Save: $30.00)
To find out more on Amazon Prime Day deals, download the Amazon Shopping App, or go to Amazon.com.