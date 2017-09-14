Alien Skin To Launch Exposure X3

Alien Skin is set to launch Exposure X3, the latest update to the nondestructive RAW image editor and organizer, with new features and a few improvements. Among them are new color and black-and-white toning adjustments, which can be viewed as side-by-side comparisons. You can see that view in these portraits by photographer Sue Bryce, a longtime Exposure advocate.

Additional tools include using linear and radial shapes for seamless fades, as well as adjustable borders to create grunge- and wet-plate-type images. (Take a look back at our feature by Jim Cornfield and his series of “antiqued” photography using an older version of Exposure.)

Exposure 3 also debuts new powerful organizational tools for photographers, including the ability to create virtual copies for editing multiple versions of a photo without taking up extra disk space, intuitive keywording and tools to easily and quickly group images.

Exposure 3 will be available in Fall 2017 for $149, as a standalone program or as a set of plug-ins. Buy Exposure 2 on or after September 1, and Exposure 3 becomes a free upgrade; creatives who bought older Exposure versions before September 1 can buy Exposure X3 for $99. As for bundles, the Exposure X3 Bundle includes Blow Up and Snap Art, and is priced at $199. Own one or more of the current apps in the bundle, and it can be purchased for $119.

Alien Skin offers a 30-day free trial of Exposure 3 for download at www.alienskin.com/exposure.

Alien Skin Software Announces The Upcoming Exposure X3 RAW Editor and Organizer

Master photographer and educator Sue Bryce demonstrates new Exposure X3 features at The Sue Bryce Education Portrait Master’s Conference

Raleigh, NC (September 12, 2017) – Alien Skin Software today announced the upcoming release of Exposure X3, the latest version of their award-winning, non-destructive RAW photo editor and organizer. Exposure X3 combines powerful organizational tools with gorgeous photo processing into a single intuitive solution, and offers faster performance than traditional photo editors.

This latest version of Exposure will be released in Q3 of 2017, and introduces numerous creative enhancements.

New color and B&W toning enhancements give photographers greater control over their image adjustments. The side-by-side view provides an easy way to compare similar images, or to audition multiple presets on a single image. Linear and radial brush shapes enable a natural, seamless fade between two or more effects. Adjustable borders include grunge and wet plate looks.

Powerful new organizing tools include virtual copies for editing multiple variations of a single photo, without taking up additional disk space. Exposure’s intuitive keywords interface enables photographers to add descriptive metadata to their photo, making it easy to organize photos around themes and to create keyword sets. The advanced collections tools help them quickly and easily group their images, no matter where they appear on their computer.

Master photographer and educator Sue Bryce today demonstrated some of Exposure X3’s new features at The Sue Bryce Education Portrait Master’s Conference, a 3-day conference of master portrait photographers.

Sue Bryce uses Exposure to create all of her finished images, and is a longtime user of Exposure. “Exposure is every action I’ve ever wanted, all in one software product. It helps me bring a painterly, Old Masters-feel to my images with one click of a button,” Bryce said.

Pricing and Availability

Exposure X3 will be released in Q3 of 2017 and will be available from www.alienskin.com for $149. Those who purchase Exposure X2 on or after September 1st will receive Exposure X3 as a free upgrade. Those who have purchased previous versions of Exposure before September 1st can purchase Exposure X3 for $99.

Exposure X3 is also available in the Exposure X3 Bundle. This integrated collection bundles Exposure with Alien Skin’s award-winning Blow Up and Snap Art tools to add high-quality upsizing and natural media special effects. It is available for $199. Owners of one or more of the current apps in the Exposure X3 Bundle can purchase for $119.

A 30-day fully-featured free trial of Exposure is available. Visit www.alienskin.com/exposure to learn more and download the trial.

Host Requirements

Exposure X3 may be used as a standalone program or as a set of plug-ins. When used as a set of plug-ins, it requires one of the following host applications:

Adobe Photoshop CS6 or Adobe Photoshop CC 2015 or newer

Adobe Lightroom 6 or Adobe Lightroom CC 2015 or newer

System Requirements

Apple Mac: OS X 10.10 Yosemite or newer

Microsoft Windows: Windows 7 64-bit or newer

An Intel Core 2 processor or compatible

A monitor with 1280 × 768 resolution or greater

