Adorama To Celebrate Creative Storytelling Community With INSPIRE Event Series

Are you a visual storyteller or content creative looking for inspiration to improve your craft? In celebration of creative storytelling and the growing community of visual communicators, Adorama is set to bring the Adorama INSPIRE event series rolling from June 25 to July 1 in New York City. The brand new, week-long event will bring together some key personalities, game changers and innovators of the creative community, including Tamara Lackey, Mark Wallace, Gavin Hoey, Tracie Maglosky and many others.

The Adorama INSPIRE event also combines a conference and a festival to pay homage to various aspects of the creative storytelling community while also offering over 30 technique-focused, specially curated workshops for attendees to choose from.

Visit www.adorama.com/g/inspire-photography-conference for the complete list of Adorama INSPIRE workshops.

See the press release below.

New Adorama INSPIRE Event Series Celebrates Creative Storytelling Community

Star content creators headline a week of designed-to-share experiences in Manhattan, exploring new techniques, ideas and hot topics in the industry, providing a launchpad for photo and video creatives to learn, share and network

New York, NY – May 1, 2018 – Adorama, the trusted source for market-leading photo, video, audio, imaging and electronics products and information, announced Adorama INSPIRE, a brand new, weeklong event filled with designed-to-share experiences for visual storytellers. A confluence of education, artistic expression and discussion, Adorama INSPIRE will take place June 25th through July 1st in and around New York City and features some of the creative community’s most heralded innovators, influencers and game-changers including Tamara Lackey, Mark Wallace, Gavin Hoey, Tracie Maglosky and many more.

“Blending the educational benefits of a conference with the community engagement of a festival, Adorama INSPIRE offers the best of both worlds, giving artists a platform in which they can learn new techniques, share their experiences, and connect with the community,” states Lev Peker, Chief Marketing Officer, Adorama. “The incredible program lineup features extraordinary talent, comprehensive workshops and exciting events, culminating in an expo where attendees can interact with industry-leading brands like Canon, DJI, Intel, Nikon and Sony. The event will explore all genres of still and motion storytelling, engaging all skill levels and styles.”

The weeklong conference-festival hybrid event, which pays homage to cinematography, photography, music making, and social influence, offers specially curated workshops focused on improving technical expertise, important industry discussions and artist-infused experiences such photo walks, flying drones, and community art galleries, many of which will be free to attend.

Fine Tune Your Craft

Spearheaded by some of the industry’s most influential artists and storytellers, Adorama INSPIRE attendees will have more than 30 technique-focused workshops to choose from. Designed for all skill levels, topics include aerial photo and video, studio lighting, astrophotography, portrait photography, travel and wedding photography, video production, livestreaming, social video, and much more. “No matter your niche, from fashion photography to vlogging, audio mixing to pro lighting, there is a place for you at INSPIRE. Everyday we will have a variety of workshops and panels led by engaging and knowledgeable speakers and moderators available to all attendees,” comments Danielle Lawler, senior manager, partnerships & events at Adorama.

A complete list of Adorama INSPIRE workshops can be found here: https://www.adorama.com/g/inspire-photography-conference.

Registration Officially Open for Select Adorama INSPIRE Events

Throughout the week, Adorama will offer a variety of experiential events, workshops and panel discussions for attendees looking to improve their photography and video skills, whether they’re aspiring professionals or hobbyists simply looking to improve their picture-taking abilities. Registration has officially opened for select events; stay tuned as more are announced. Events are RSVP-only and most are free to attend.

Monday, June 25th

Maternity Photography with Tracie Maglosky, 2PM . Shoot alongside Olympus Visionary, Tracie Maglosky, as we explore lighting, posing and styling your maternity sessions. In this workshop, attendees will photograph a live model and are sure to leave confident in maternity posing flow and lighting. Register now .

. Shoot alongside Olympus Visionary, Tracie Maglosky, as we explore lighting, posing and styling your maternity sessions. In this workshop, attendees will photograph a live model and are sure to leave confident in maternity posing flow and lighting. . Finding Your Street Photography Voice, 4PM . Featuring a visual presentation by key Street Dreams Magazine photographers who will discuss their personal styles and how to find your voice as a street photographer. Register now .

. Featuring a visual presentation by key Street Dreams Magazine photographers who will discuss their personal styles and how to find your voice as a street photographer. . Art of Visuals Presents: Be Visually Inspired, 6:30PM . Prince McClinton, founder of Art of Visuals, one of the world’s largest creative communities inspiring over 1 million people daily, sits down with amazing artists and creators to discuss photography, video, travel, and the business of content creation. Join us live in NYC or online via Instagram live with @adorama and @artofvisuals. Register now .

. Prince McClinton, founder of Art of Visuals, one of the world’s largest creative communities inspiring over 1 million people daily, sits down with amazing artists and creators to discuss photography, video, travel, and the business of content creation. Join us live in NYC or online via Instagram live with @adorama and @artofvisuals. . Sunset Photography with Rick Sammon, 6:30PM. Join pro photographer and Canon Explorer of Light Rick Sammon at Brooklyn Bridge Park to capture the lights and color of New York City from a unique vantage point. Learn composition, exposure and how to use slow shutter speeds to remove some of the reality from a scene. SOLD OUT.

Tuesday, June 26th

Rock and Roll Portrait Lighting Workshop with David Bergman, 1PM . Canon Explorer of Light David Bergman will show attendees how to produce a high energy music portrait from start to finish. During this live shoot with a real musician, David will take folks through his process of working with subjects, camera settings, and lighting using small flashes for easy travel and setup. The skills learned will translate into any kind of portrait photography. Register now .

. Canon Explorer of Light David Bergman will show attendees how to produce a high energy music portrait from start to finish. During this live shoot with a real musician, David will take folks through his process of working with subjects, camera settings, and lighting using small flashes for easy travel and setup. The skills learned will translate into any kind of portrait photography. . Planning & Executing a Fashion Editorial with Emily Soto, 4PM . Emily Soto, whose bold yet playful images appear on magazine covers, in editorial spreads and campaigns for national clients, will instruct attendees on how to plan and execute a fashion editorial. In this workshop, she’ll go over concept development, keys to following a mood board, casting, lighting and equipment, scouting and final images. Register now .

. Emily Soto, whose bold yet playful images appear on magazine covers, in editorial spreads and campaigns for national clients, will instruct attendees on how to plan and execute a fashion editorial. In this workshop, she’ll go over concept development, keys to following a mood board, casting, lighting and equipment, scouting and final images. . Night Sky On-location, 7:30PM. Join photographer Stan Honda for a night sky shooting session in Central Park. You’ll learn the basics of photographing celestial objects with a digital camera and ordinary lenses. Participants will have views of the NYC skyline as well as the open sky above as darkness falls. Learn composition, focusing, reading the histogram, using the right lens and what to look for in the night sky. Register now.

Wednesday, June 27th

Stylized Children’s Portraits with Tamara Lackey, 10AM. Join Nikon Ambassador and Profoto Legend of Light Tamara Lackey as she shoots stylized portraits of children, walking through lighting, posing, composition and expression as she goes. She will also share her gear choices, multiple lens selections, and various lighting scenarios throughout the portrait sessions.Register now.

Thursday, June 28th

Manhattan Skyline at Night, 6PM. Join photojournalist and Lumix Global Ambassador Kevin Gilbert and friends to shoot a different view of the Big Apple. After a group ferry ride to a special location in Hoboken, the group will meet up with models/athletes to do some creative portraiture set against the backdrop of the city. As the sun goes down and maybe a thunderstorm rolls through, we will get creative and shoot long lenses and long exposures, lining up the Statue of Liberty with other magnificent NYC buildings. Register now.

Connect with the Community

Attendees will also have the opportunity to explore and voice their opinions in important industry-specific panel discussions. Topic-driven community talks include a State of the Industry panel moderated by Adorama CEO Barry Litwin and an exclusive Q&A with AdoramaTV stars Mark Wallace, Gavin Hoey, Tamara Lackey and David Bergman.

Get Up to Speed on the Latest Gear

Adorama’s strength comes from building meaningful partnerships with some of the world’s most respected brands. Held on Friday, June 29th and Sunday, July 1st at the Metropolitan Pavilion, theAdorama INSPIRE Expo brings these brands together for attendees to experience the very latest in photo, video, audio, smart home and more all in one place, at the center of Manhattan. Registration to open soon.

“Adorama INSPIRE shines a light on those looking to break through in their respective fields by having professionals at the top of their game share insights with fellow colleagues,” comments Peker. “Our hope is that everyone, whether an attendee, host, panelist or brand partner, will leave our event feeling not only inspired but enabled to go far above and beyond their wildest dreams.”