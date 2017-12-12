Adobe Updates Lightroom CC, Lightroom Classic CC, Adobe Camera Raw

Just a few short months after Adobe overhauled their Lightroom “ecosystem” with the launch of a new Lightroom CC and the transition of the traditional Lightroom to the name Lightroom Classic, Adobe has just announced a stream of updates for Lightroom on desktop, iOS and Android and for Lightroom Classic. The updates (listed below in the Adobe blog post) feature an enhancement of the Lightroom CC suite’s use of the company’s AI and machine learning tool, Adobe Sensei. In an imaging workflow, Sensei automatically identifies subjects, making it easier to find things from landscapes to flowers to street signs without any tagging on the part of the photographer.

It’s nice to see Adobe adding a flow of features so early in the evolution of the product, especially considering many photographers noted that the new Lightroom CC was far short of the Lightroom Classic CC app in terms of features. If Adobe keeps up this pace, the Lightroom CC tools will become much more powerful very quickly.

In case you missed some of our coverage, check out our video debate, “Lightroom CC For The Professional, Dead Or New Beginning?” or our recent blog post, “Lightroom CC: The Truth Is In The Cloud”

You can also find the Adobe blog post here.

From the Adobe Blog

Today we’re proud to release updates to the entire Lightroom CC ecosystem, including for Mac, Windows, iOS, Android, and the web, as well as updates to Lightroom Classic CC and Adobe Camera Raw. We’ve added support for new cameras and lenses, and added some great new features.

New Auto Settings, powered by Adobe Sensei

Auto has been completely reworked to create better results, every time. Using an advanced neural network powered by Adobe Sensei, our artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning platform, the new Auto Settings creates a better photo by analyzing your photo and comparing to tens of thousands of professionally edited photos to create a beautiful, pleasing image. The new Auto is available ecosystem wide, including in Lightroom CC, Lightroom CC for iOS, Lightroom CC for Android, Lightroom CC on the web, Lightroom Classic, and Adobe Camera Raw (ACR).

The December update includes other great features across the ecosystem:

Lightroom CC on Desktop

The Tone Curve is one of the most popular tools used by photographers for advanced control over the tonality, contrast, and color balance of an image. You can use either the Parametric Curve or the Point Curve modes to tune the tonality and contrast of the image, and the Red, Green, and Blue modes to adjust the color balance and stylize your image. The Tone Curve lives next to the Auto button in the Light panel — check it out and let us know what you think.

Split Toning

Split Toning allows you to stylize your photo through color tints in the highlights and shadows of your image. You can use the Split Toning tool to simulate traditional black and white tints and toners like sepia or selenium toners, simulate printing on colored paper, or create a modern stylization on color images. Split Toning lives in the Effects panel.

Change Capture Time

Lightroom CC now enables you to adjust the capture time, for both single photos as well as a set of photos, providing relief for those times that you forgot to change your camera’s time or time zone settings. Select a photo (or series of photos) and use the pencil icon in the Info panel to change capture time. Lightroom CC will update the capture date and make sure that your photos show up on the right day and time in the organize view, making it easier to find your photos when you need them.

Full Screen View

View your photos in full screen by using either the F key or by navigating to View-> Detail Full Screen.

Android

In addition to the new Auto described above, we added the following to Lightroom CC on Android:

App Shortcuts — For Android Nougat and later devices, tap and hold on the app icon to quickly launch the app into popular modes.

More control for managing storage.

Resolved an issue that prevented some Huawei customers from importing images.

Resolved an issue that caused a crash for some Pixel 2 customers on export.

Resolved a problem that prevented some Samsung customers from installing the previous version.

Bug fixes and speed improvements.

iOS

In addition to the new Auto described above, we added the following to Lightroom CC on iOS:

Watermarking on export — Create and customize a text based watermark for use when exporting your image from Lightroom CC on iOS.

Improved quality to HDR capturing.

Bug fixes and speed improvements.

Lightroom Classic and Adobe Camera Raw

In addition to the new Auto described above, we’ve made a refinement to the Color Range Masking tool. Based on your feedback, we’ve made it easier to remove individual sample points. You can do this by holding down the Alt (Win) or Option (Mac) key while using your mouse to select the sample point.

Lightroom Classic CC also now supports tethered capture with the Nikon D850 camera.

An update to Lightroom 6 for perpetual licensed customers for new camera support will be available on December 19th.

We’ve excited about the December update, and can’t wait to hear your thoughts and feedback.

Thanks!