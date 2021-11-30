9 Adorable Photos from the 2021 Dog Photography Awards

We always enjoy showcasing interesting photos of animals, so the 2021 Dog Photography Awards are right up our alley. Split into three categories – Portrait and Landscape, Action, and Studio – this annual competition is a celebration of all things canine.

Entries to the 2021 Dog Photography Awards came from around the world and feature “man’s best friend” in a variety of candid and “posed” – if there’s really any way to pose a dog – images. All in all, we think you’ll agree that these adorable first, second, and third place images prove you really can teach a dog new tricks (in front of the camera).

“We accept everything from outdoor, studio, portrait and action photography, there are no limits to show man’s best friend,” the contest organizers explained. “Our purpose is to promote talented dog photographers all over the world thanks to our worldwide known, talented and experienced judges.”

The photo you see at the top of this story of a puppy pug on a kitchen scale is by Franca Lombardo of Switzerland and took 1st Place in the Studio category.

(Via the New York Post)