8 Adorable Photos of the White House’s New Cat, Willow

Presidential cat fanciers, the wait is finally over. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden this morning introduced the long-awaited “first feline” to the White House: Willow, a two-year-old gray and white cat.

“Willow is settling into the White House with her favorite toys, treats, and plenty of room to smell and explore,” said Michael LaRosa, the first lady’s spokesperson.

And because, of course, the Internet loves cat pictures, the White House has shared a collection of delightful photos of Willow roaming around the halls, looking out a window, sleeping on a sofa and staking her territory in the presidential seat of power. It’s unclear which photographer captured these first cat snaps but the Chief Official White House Photographer is currently Adam Shultz.

How Willow ended up in the White House is pure kismet or should we call it kitsmet?

“Willow made quite an impression on Dr. Biden in 2020 when she jumped up on the stage and interrupted her remarks during a campaign stop,” LaRosa explained. “Seeing their immediate bond, the owner of the farm knew that Willow belonged with Dr. Biden.”

Willow is named after Willow Grove, PA, which is the first lady’s hometown. Willow joins Commander, a German shepherd puppy who was added to the White House over a month ago.

Willow was supposed to come to the White House much earlier, but the cat was living with a foster parent who had grown attached to her. When you look at these adorable photos of Willow, can you blame the foster parent?

“The cat is still being fostered with somebody who loves the cat,” Dr. Biden said in an interview with the New York Times last fall. “I don’t even know whether I can get the cat back at this point.”

But get the cat back, she did. Now that’s a purr-fect ending. See more Willow photos below and on the following page.