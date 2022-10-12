7 Sensational Winners of the Wildlife Photographer of the Year Contest 2022

The Natural History Museum just announced the winners of its Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2022 contest and as expected, there are some astonishing winning photos. We are showcasing seven of the award winners for this year’s contest including the overall winner (shown above), “The Big Buzz,” by Karine Aigner in the gallery below. Aigner’s winning photo is an incredible close-up view of mating bees.

“In today’s world, where we struggle to grab the attention of the policymakers towards even big mammals, this image helps in bringing the spotlight to one of nature’s most important creatures – bees,” said filmmaker Sugandhi Gadadhar, one of the judges, about the winning shot.

Wildlife Photographer of the Year is one of the world’s largest photography competitions with over 50,000 entries from nearly 100 countries typically competing every year. The contest is now in its 58th year. The Natural History Museum in London will hold a ceremony to honor the winners on October 14th. A hundred of the award-winning shots will be on display at the museum before going on a gallery tour in Europe and North America.

