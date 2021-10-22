25 of the Funniest Finalists in the Comedy Pet Photo Awards

If you’ve had a hard week, here’s something delightful to carry you into the weekend: 25 of the funniest finalists in the 2021 Comedy Pet Photo Awards. An offshoot of the extremely popular Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards, which we featured last month, the Comedy Pet Photo Awards tweaks the formula slightly to just include hilarious images of our domesticated friends.

“[The idea was] by sharing the positive, feel good, funny pet images we could engage and encourage people to start supporting small grass roots animal welfare charities, thus making life better for the animals we share this planet with,” Comedy Pet Photo Award founder Paul Joynson-Hicks said.

“We all love our pets, you see – particularly when they make us laugh (which mine do daily) and so this fledgling pet photo competition is a celebration of all those wonderful furry, feathery, scaly and hoofed pals keeping us fit, sane and in good company, especially over the last 12 months.”

On the pages below, we’ve featured some of our favorite funny pet photos, but you can see all 40 images and three videos that made the finals of the 2021 Comedy Pet Photo Awards here.

“There’s a boat driving dog, a sneaky lunch guest, a posing cat model (when aren’t they??) a singing dog and lots and lots of smiling, happy, playful pets that we have enjoyed, thanks to all of you who entered,” organizers wrote.

The winners of this year’s Comedy Pet Photo Awards will be announced on December 7th. Until then, enjoy these hilarious finalists!

