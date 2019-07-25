2019 iPhone Photography Awards Winners Announced

Grand Prize winner: “Big Sister” by Gabriella Cigliano

Thousands of talented photographers from over 140 countries submitted their images for the chance to be named the winner of the iPhone Photography Awards (IPPAWARDS). Congratulations to Gabriella Cigliano of Italy for taking the Grand Prize with her image, “Big Sister.” Additional winners include:

1st Place: “Sea Stripes” by Diogo Lage of Portugal.

2nd Place: “Sorry, no movie today” by Yuliya Ibraeva of Russia.

3rd Place: “Come Across” by Pend Hao of China.

In addition, 1st, 2nd and 3rd place winners were selected in 18 categories.

View some of the winning images in the slideshow below, and go to www.ippawards.com to see all of the winners and to learn more about the iPhone Photography Awards.