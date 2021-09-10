19 Hilarious Finalists in the 2021 Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards

If you’re suffering from the post-Labor Day blahs, here’s something to lighten your mood and, hopefully, get you inspired to capture photos. The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards have unveiled this year’s finalists and the images are as funny as ever.

Out of the 46 photo finalists in the 2021 contest, we’ve picked 19 of our favorites and have included them with this story. Here’s how organizers describe the annual Comedy Wildlife Photography competition:

“Born from a passion for wildlife, and decades of experience living & working in East Africa, The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards began its life modestly in 2015 as a photographic competition. Since then, steered by its founders, Paul Joynson-Hicks MBE and Tom Sullam, it has grown into a globally renowned competition seen by millions of people every year, and always with wildlife conservation at its heart. The free competition, open to wildlife photography experts and novices, celebrates the hilarity of our natural world and highlights what we need to do to protect it. From a surprised otter to a swearing turtle, Comedy Wildlife’s photographs transcend cultures and ages to bring a smile to everyone’s face.”

The Comedy Wildlife Photo winners, which are chosen by a distinguished panel of judges, will be announced on October 22, 2021. Members of the public can vote for the Affinity Photo People’s Choice Award here.

As usual, the hilarious finalist photos in the competition run the gamut from playful otters to laughing snakes, dancing monkeys and perturbed birds. Which one of these funny animal images is your favorite? Let us know in the comments below.

We’ll share the winners in October but, meanwhile, enjoy these finalists. Learn more about the Comedy Wildlife Awards on their website.