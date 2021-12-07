17 Hilarious Winners of the 2021 Comedy Pet Photo Awards

The winners of the 2021 Comedy Pet Photo Awards were just announced and as expected, these adorable animal images are sidesplittingly funny. We’ve included seven hilarious overall and category winners in the competition on the below pages along with ten “highly commended winners,” which should also give you a chuckle.

The Comedy Pet Photo Awards are an offshoot of the popular Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards, which recently announced its winning images.

“[The idea of the Comedy Pet Photo Awards was] by sharing the positive, feel good, funny pet images we could engage and encourage people to start supporting small grass roots animal welfare charities, thus making life better for the animals we share this planet with,” Comedy Pet Photo Award founder Paul Joynson-Hicks said.

“We all love our pets, you see – particularly when they make us laugh (which mine do daily) and so this fledgling pet photo competition is a celebration of all those wonderful furry, feathery, scaly and hoofed pals keeping us fit, sane and in good company, especially over the last 12 months.”

Featured at the top of this page is the Overall Winner of the 2021 Comedy Pet Photo Awards, “Whizz pop,” by Zoe Ross, which features her puppy Pepper. “Playing with bubbles in the garden I think I may of swollen one,” Ross wrote in the caption to the cute image.

“Many, many congratulations to Zoe and all our Category and Highly Commended Winners, which you can see on our gallery page,” organizers wrote about the winning shot. “Zoe (and Pepper) win a beautiful bespoke trophy, a goodie bag chock full of, yep you guessed it, goodies and, of course the awesome cash prize of £2000!”

Cat Category Winner – Our Fabulous Feline Friends

Dog Category Winner – Our Best Friends

The Mighty Horse Category Winner

All Other Creatures, Great or Small Category Winner

Junior Category Winner

Pets Who Look Like Their Owners Category Winner