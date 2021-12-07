17 Hilarious Winners of the 2021 Comedy Pet Photo Awards

By Dan Havlik
Published December 7, 2021
Photo of a dog with a bubble

The winners of the 2021 Comedy Pet Photo Awards were just announced and as expected, these adorable animal images are sidesplittingly funny. We’ve included seven hilarious overall and category winners in the competition on the below pages along with ten “highly commended winners,” which should also give you a chuckle.

The Comedy Pet Photo Awards are an offshoot of the popular Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards, which recently announced its winning images.

“[The idea of the Comedy Pet Photo Awards was] by sharing the positive, feel good, funny pet images we could engage and encourage people to start supporting small grass roots animal welfare charities, thus making life better for the animals we share this planet with,” Comedy Pet Photo Award founder Paul Joynson-Hicks said.

“We all love our pets, you see – particularly when they make us laugh (which mine do daily) and so this fledgling pet photo competition is a celebration of all those wonderful furry, feathery, scaly and hoofed pals keeping us fit, sane and in good company, especially over the last 12 months.”

Featured at the top of this page is the Overall Winner of the 2021 Comedy Pet Photo Awards, “Whizz pop,” by Zoe Ross, which features her puppy Pepper. “Playing with bubbles in the garden I think I may of swollen one,” Ross wrote in the caption to the cute image.

“Many, many congratulations to Zoe and all our Category and Highly Commended Winners, which you can see on our gallery page,” organizers wrote about the winning shot. “Zoe (and Pepper) win a beautiful bespoke trophy, a goodie bag chock full of, yep you guessed it, goodies and, of course the awesome cash prize of £2000!”

Cat Category Winner – Our Fabulous Feline Friends

Photo of two cats making faces
“Photobomb,” by Kathryn Trott. “Jeff stealing the limelight from his brother Jaffa.”

Dog Category Winner – Our Best Friends

Photo of a dog drinking from a hose
“Jurassic Bark” by Carmen Cromer. “My golden retriever, Clementine, loves to stick her face in front of the hose while I water the plants. Her expression in this photo made me think of a tyrannosaurus rex, hence the title, Jurassic Bark… duh nuh nuuuh nuhnuh, duh nuh nuuuh nuh nuh, dun duh duuuh nuh nuh nuh nUUUUUUhhhh.”

The Mighty Horse Category Winner

Photo of a horse making a face
“I said ‘Good Morning,'” by Mary Ellis. “I like to visit the stable horses before I begin my hike at the State Park…this is the reply I received when I said Good Morning.”

All Other Creatures, Great or Small Category Winner

Photo of two chicks looking at their shadows
“The Eureka Moment,” by Sophie Bonnefoi. “Cutie and Speedy are 2 chicks hatched from eggs placed in an incubator at home in August 2020. They spent their first few weeks indoors. On the photo they are just over 2 weeks old. They were curious about everything. This is the day they discovered their own shadow. It was hilarious to see them wondering and exploring that ‘dark thing’ that was moving with them!”

Junior Category Winner

Photo of a dog sitting on a lap
“Sit” by Suzi Lonergan. “Our granddaughter gave the command to sit. Beau is very obedient.”

Pets Who Look Like Their Owners Category Winner

Photo of a horse and a girl
“…That was a good one!!” by Jakub Gojda. “This photo was taken by accident during the photography of my ex-girlfriend with her beloved mare. For this cheerful moment, I thank the fly that sat on the horse’s nose and he instinctively shook his head. And so it seems that the humor between a horse and a woman is definitely not missing :)).”

