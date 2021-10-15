15 of the Wildest Photos from the Wildlife Photographer of the Year Awards

The Natural History Museum revealed the winners of the Wildlife Photographer of Year 2021 competition this week and, as usual, there were some amazing photos in this international contest. Spanning a variety of categories including Wildlife Photographer of the Year for both Adult and Young classifications, Animal Portraits, Animals in their Environment, Animal Behavior and many more, winners were chosen from over 50,000 entries from 95 countries.

On the below pages, we are showcasing 15 of our favorite winning and highly commended photos from this 57th annual competition. Read the captions (supplied by the contest’s website) to learn the stories behind these incredible photos of animals. Visit the Wildlife Photographer of the Year contest website to see all the winners. The images will be on display at the Natural History Museum in London starting today before going on a gallery tour in Europe and North America.