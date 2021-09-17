15 Incredible Winners in the 2021 Drone Photo Awards

The Drone Photo Awards recently announced its 2021 winners and, as usual, there are some amazing aerial images taking the competition’s top prizes. The Drone Photo Awards are open to “the aerial photography and videos whose platforms also include fixed-wing aircraft, helicopters, unmanned aerial vehicles, balloons, blimps and dirigibles, rockets, kites, and parachutes.”

We’ve included 15 of the most eye-catching winners in this story so you can soar above the clouds with these astounding aerial images. Categories in the Drone Photo Awards range from Wildlife to People to Sport, Nature, Wedding and many more.

At the top of this story, we’ve featured the 2021 Photo of the Year in the competition by Terje Kolass. Titled “Pinked-Footed Geese Meeting the Winter,” here’s what Kolass had to say about his award-winning shot:

“Thousands of Pink-footed Geese roost in central Norway in spring, on their way to the breeding grounds on Svalbard in the Arctics. Probably because of climate change, they arrive earlier every year and often the ground and the fields where they feed are covered by snow when they arrive. The geese tend to use the same paths, so when waiting for them in the air with a drone, photos like this one are possible.”

Enjoy some of the other 2021 Drone Photo Awards winners below. To see all the winners with information about the prize-winning aerial shots, visit the contest’s 2021 gallery here. For more incredible photos, see our story on the 2021 Comedy Wildlife Photography winners here.