Join Now Sign In
Get full access to articles, free contest entries and more!
Advertisement

15 Hilarious Finalists in the Comedy Pet Photo Awards 2022

By Dan Havlik Published August 2, 2022 Save This Article

Have a laugh at these funny photos of our furry friends
Photo of a llama

The Comedy Pet Photo Awards recently announced their 2022 finalists and, as usual, they include some hilarious images of our furry friends. We’ve included fifteen of our favorite photos from this annual competition in this story including the adorable image above by Stefan Brusius.

“We are delighted to announce the top 30 entries for this year’s Animal Friends Comedy Pet Photo Awards, and they are absolutely awesome,” contest organizers wrote. “They really are the best of the best!  You can see them in all their glory on the Gallery Page we promise, they’ll make you laugh your flip flops off!”

The Comedy Pet Photo Awards is an offshoot of the popular Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards. Winners of the Comedy Pet Photo Awards will be announced on September 14, 2022.

“We are beyond grateful to everyone who entered the competition with their nearest and dearest animal chums and if you were one of those whose entry didn’t quite make the final selection, worry not,” organizers noted. “We can guarantee that you definitely made us smile and most importantly, by entering the Awards you helped to support three incredible pet charities thanks to our partnership with the marvelous Animal Friends Pet Insurance.”

Leave a Reply

Advertisement

Read Next

Advertisement
Advertisement

Image Creators Network

Digital Photo Pro

Outdoor Photographer

Imaging Resource

Advertisement

Digital Photo Newsletter

Sign up for the latest photo news and tips for taking your images to the next level.

Save Your Favorites

Sign Up

Already have an account? Log in

Save This Article

Sign Up

Already have an account? Log in