15 Hilarious Finalists in the Comedy Pet Photo Awards 2022

The Comedy Pet Photo Awards recently announced their 2022 finalists and, as usual, they include some hilarious images of our furry friends. We’ve included fifteen of our favorite photos from this annual competition in this story including the adorable image above by Stefan Brusius.

“We are delighted to announce the top 30 entries for this year’s Animal Friends Comedy Pet Photo Awards, and they are absolutely awesome,” contest organizers wrote. “They really are the best of the best! You can see them in all their glory on the Gallery Page we promise, they’ll make you laugh your flip flops off!”

The Comedy Pet Photo Awards is an offshoot of the popular Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards. Winners of the Comedy Pet Photo Awards will be announced on September 14, 2022.

“We are beyond grateful to everyone who entered the competition with their nearest and dearest animal chums and if you were one of those whose entry didn’t quite make the final selection, worry not,” organizers noted. “We can guarantee that you definitely made us smile and most importantly, by entering the Awards you helped to support three incredible pet charities thanks to our partnership with the marvelous Animal Friends Pet Insurance.”